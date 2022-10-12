Online Gambling & Betting Market Size worth $ 182.2 Billion by 2031 - TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The study analysts observed the growing popularity of online betting games involving of offering real money through online casinos. Online gambling companies are reaping revenue streams from the growing market value of the online gambling & betting, which is forecast to reach US$ 182.2 Bn by 2031. The demand analysis of online gambling & betting market has underscored the growing trend of smartphone-based gaming globally and rapidly increasing adoption of mobile instant messaging.



Many companies engaged in online casinos are keenly looking to leverage recent innovations in gaming technologies in a bid to enchant gamers. Furthermore, most key players in online gambling & betting market are leaning on constantly building up their brand equity through promoting these technologies and various benefits they bring to gamers, such as access to real-time analytics.

Key Findings of Online Gambling & Betting Market Study

Growing Popularity of Online Sports Betting Pivots Tremendous Growth Opportunity : Rising inclination toward online sports betting is expanding the canvas for generating revenues in online gambling & betting market. Growing awareness of the sites that allow online sports betting has catalyzed the expansion of market opportunities.



Rising inclination toward online sports betting is expanding the canvas for generating revenues in online gambling & betting market. Growing awareness of the sites that allow online sports betting has catalyzed the expansion of market opportunities. Rising Adoption of Smartphone-Based Gaming Generating Sizable Revenues : Penetration of smartphones and low-cost internet services has enabled online gambling companies to expand their product portfolio notably in emerging economies of Asia Pacific. The popularity of fantasy sports and focus on expanding the reach for audience for football and cricket have led to several profitable avenues for players in the online gambling & betting market.



Penetration of smartphones and low-cost internet services has enabled online gambling companies to expand their product portfolio notably in emerging economies of Asia Pacific. The popularity of fantasy sports and focus on expanding the reach for audience for football and cricket have led to several profitable avenues for players in the online gambling & betting market. Commercialization of VR-based Headsets and Immersive Technologies Fueling Market Prospects: A slew of products that help gamers to immerse themselves in the activities have been widely commercialized and adopted. Stridently, virtual reality (VR) technology-enabled headsets have gathered traction, thus fueling the prospects of online gambling & betting market. Of note, online poker tournaments are gathering steams, thus expanding profitable avenue.



Online Gambling & Betting Market: Key Drivers



Relaxation of laws and regulations on online gambling & betting in several developing and developed nations is a key driver of the expansion of market prospects. Especially online casinos had struck a favorable chord with consumers during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns.



Cost-effective access to high-speed internet is a key pivot for the online gambling & betting market growth. Rise in popularity of internet-based gambling is invigorating demand.



Online Gambling & Betting Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

The TMR study found that Europe led the global market in 2021, as it accounted for a major share. North America has also been a lucrative region in online gambling & betting market. In this regard, growing adoption of immersive technologies for online gambling & betting is boosting the U.S. online gambling market size.





Asia Pacific online gambling & betting market is projected to expand at a remarkable growth rate during the forecast period of 2022 – 2031. Favroable legal framework in several economies is a key underpinning for revenue growth in the regional market in recent years. Apart from this, penetration of low-cost internet services in the region has accelerated the prospects of sports betting and gambling for market players.



Online Gambling & Betting Market: Competition Landscape



Firms are increasingly geared toward strengthening their online sports betting platforms reinforced by sponsorship in popular sports, which boosted their online gambling & betting market shares. The competition landscape is now characterized by high consolidation owing to relatively few large players holding majority of the stakes.

Some of the key market players are William Hill plc, Mybet Holding, Betsson AB, Kindred Group, The Betway Group, Betfred Ltd., Bet365 Group Ltd, GVC Holdings Plc, Fortuna Entertainment Group, The Stars Group, and 888 Holdings plc.

Online Gambling & Betting Market Segmentation

Gaming Type Poker Casino Social Gaming Lottery Bingo Fantasy Sports Sports Betting Football Rugby Basketball Hockey Cricket Others (Baseball, Cycling, etc.)

Device Type Desktops & Laptops Mobiles & Tablets

Gaming Source Foreign Gaming Sources Local Gaming Sources



Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



