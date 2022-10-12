E-Home Household Services Holdings Limited Signs Multiple Household Cleaning and Maintenance Service Contracts

FUZHOU, China, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: EJH) (the “Company” or “E-Home”), a provider of integrated household services in China, today announced the Company has signed multiple household cleaning service contracts to provide both daily hygiene maintenance and domestic garbage sorting and dumping services for properties under management of long-term clients in Fujian province, China.

Pursuant to the five contracts signed, E-Home will provide cleaning services in public areas including carparks, green belts, passages and public facilities, public restrooms, among others. E-Home’s crew will also be in charge of garbage collection, transfer and dumping services for the residencies managed by Zhengrong Property Service Co. Ltd., Fuzhou Company and Fujian Fusheng Property Management Co. Ltd.

E-Home would also be providing pests extermination and disinfection services in the public area to help prevent and contain any risks related to a potential resurgence of Covid-19 and other pandemics, according to the contracts.

Mr. Wenshan Xie, Chairman and CEO of E-Home, commented: “E-Home is pleased to add these projects to another milestone of cleaning and maintenance services that will contribute to both our 2022 and 2023 performance. We feel honored to have established a healthy and long-term relationship with our esteemed clients who rest great trust on our high-quality services. All of these projects support the overall improvement and resiliency of our business, and also support our ambition to diversify into other business areas.”

About E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited

Established in 2014, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited is a Nasdaq-listed household service company based in Fuzhou, China. The Company, through its website and WeChat platform “e家快服”, provides integrated household services, including 1) installation and maintenance of home appliances and smart homes; 2) Housekeeping, nanny, confinement nurse and cleaning services; 3) Internet elderly care + home-based elderly care; 4) Hospital care; 5) Nanny delivery platform.

After years of development, the Company has formed two main services and four auxiliary services targeting at individual consumers (ToC) and business clients (ToB). 1) The ToC business focuses on nanny, confinement nurse, home-based elderly care and cleaning, and family comprehensive service supplemented by other housekeeping services. At present, it has successfully connected with metaverse technology to realize metaverse-based customer service as well as training of domestic workers. The ToB business focuses on public cleaning and cleaning robotic equipment. Four auxiliary services include 1) docking and application of metaverse technology to housekeeping and cleaning industries; 2) online and offline sales of medicine and health food (including nannies and nursing workers); 3) training on nannies and nursing workers to engage in health care in physical stores; 4) human resources (flexible employment).

E-Home has become a modern enterprise of comprehensive service for family life. The Company always adheres to the business philosophy of “solving every issue of customers with heart”, and to the code of conduct of “doing everything well with heart”. The Company aims to set the benchmark of the household service industry. For more information, visit the Company’s website at http://www.ej111.com/ir.html.

Forward-Looking Statement

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements in nature within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to consider risk factors, including those described in the Company’s filings with the SEC, that may affect the Company’s future results. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company and its subsidiaries or persons acting on their behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors.

