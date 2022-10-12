Cloud Migration Services Market Size to Reach Valuation of $340.7 Bn by 2028 | AWS, IBM, and Microsoft top Providers | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global cloud migration services market touched valuation of USD 92.4 Billion in 2021 and is projected to generate revenue of USD 340.7 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 24.30% during the forecast period, 2022–2028.

As businesses continue to grow larger and more complex, the need for an easier way to move their data and applications to the cloud becomes more apparent. Cloud migration services market is becoming a popular way to meet this need. The services offered by cloud migration providers can help companies move their data, applications, and servers to different cloud platforms, including Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft Azure, and IBM BlueMix.

Some of these providers also offer managed migration services that include everything from data prepping and analysis to creating cloud-ready environments. This enables companies to focus on their business goals rather than spending time figuring out how to migrate their data. The demand for cloud migration services market is likely to increase as businesses become increasingly interested in moving their data to the cloud in order to decrease costs and improve flexibility.

In addition to offering reliable cloud migration services, many professional cloud migration companies also offer other IT consulting services. This includes advice on how best to use the various features of the cloud, as well as help with implementing new technology in an effort to improve business efficiency. By providing comprehensive solutions for both migrating data to and from the cloud, professional cloud migration companies are quickly becoming a valuable resource for businesses of all sizes.

One provider in global cloud migration services market, SoftLayer by IBM, has seen rapid growth in recent years. Analyst from Vantage Market Research says that customers are looking for a "simple path" to migrating to the cloud. Migration can be complex and time-consuming, but SoftLayer emerging to provide as smooth as possible. The company offers a wide variety of services, including migrations between public clouds like Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure, as well as private clouds like those run by companies such as Google and IBM. They also offer migration services from on-premises servers to virtual servers running in the cloud, as well as backup and disaster recovery services.

Key Finding of the Global Clod Migration Services Market

Cloud migration is one of the most complex and often time-consuming tasks for companies in today's ever-connected world. This is especially true for companies that have a global workforce and need to move employees from on-premises infrastructure to the cloud in the global cloud migration services market.

Vantage Market Research surveyed 50 providers of cloud migration services, ranging from small startups to global giants. The goal was to provide an overview of the market, identify key trends, and evaluate providers across eight categories: migration management, data migration, application migration, platform migration, infrastructure transformation, governance and security, and federation.

The results of the cloud migration services market survey are overwhelming in terms of both the breadth and depth of offerings available from these providers. Migration management (20%) is by far the most popular service category; data migration (21%), application migration (18%), platform migration (16%), infrastructure transformation (13%), and federation (12%) are all close behind.

The report on cloud migration services market finds that a majority (60%) of enterprises have moved some or all application workloads to the cloud, but that only a fraction (10%) of these migrations have been accomplished using traditional migration techniques such as blue-sky planning, analysis, mapping and testing. Instead, most enterprise migrations are driven by emergent needs such as faster time to market or simplified management.

The top reasons cited for migrating to the cloud were cost savings and improved agility. Other reasons included delivering applications and services faster to customers and improving availability of workloads. Organizations are increasingly turning to cloud migration services in order to reduce costs and get applications up and running more quickly in the cloud. The report identifies five key strategies for migrating to the cloud: embracing public clouds, orchestrating private Clouds with public Clouds, developing hybrid clouds, making use of purpose-built infrastructure as a service provider and creating microservices architectures.

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 92.4 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2028 USD 340.7 Billion CAGR 24.3% from 2022 to 2028 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2028 Key Players • AWS (US)



• IBM (US)



• Microsoft (US)



• Google (US)



• Cisco (US)



• NTT Data (Japan)



• DXC (US)



• VMware (US)



• Rackspace (US)



• Informatica (US)



• WSM (US)



• Zerto (US)



• Virtustream (US)



• River Meadow (US)

AWS, IBM, and Microsoft top Providers in Cloud Migration Services Market

AWS, IBM, and Microsoft are the top three most popular cloud migration service providers. AWS ranks first, with IBM coming in second and Microsoft third. AWS uses its own services, as well as partner services, to move applications to the cloud. AWS has a variety of tools and services to choose from, such as Elastic Beanstalk (which helps developers build and deploy cloud-based applications) and Amazon Sage Maker (a machine learning service).

IBM, a leading player in the global cloud migration services market, also has services to help companies migrate their applications to the cloud. One of IBM’s main offerings is its SoftLayer cohort, which provides businesses with access to IBM’s cloud infrastructure as a service. SoftLayer also offers migration assistance, DDoS protection, and application flexibility.

Microsoft Azure is another popular option for migrating applications to the cloud. Azure offers a wide range of features for building, deploying, and managing applications in the cloud. Azure also offers migration assistance and the ability to connect legacy systems to the cloud.

Vantage Market Research Study Says Enterprises are Deploying Cloud Migration Services to Reduce Complexity and Save Time

VMR’s survey on cloud migration services market is one of the most comprehensive surveys on the topic. The survey polled over 2,000 IT professionals who have experience with migrating workloads to the cloud.

The results of the survey showed that most respondents felt that cloud migration services were helpful in reducing complexity and saving time. However, there were some concerns raised about cost and security. Overall, the majority of respondents were satisfied with their experience using cloud migration services.

One of the key findings from the survey on cloud migration services market was that automated tools are critical for successful cloud migrations. Respondents who used automation reported higher levels of satisfaction with their overall experience. They also noted that automated tools helped reduce complexity and save time.

Another important finding was that training and support are essential for successful migrations. Respondents who had access to training and support reported higher levels of satisfaction with their experience. They also noted that training and support helped reduce complexity and save time.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 147 Pages and in-depth TOC on Cloud Migration Services Market Forecast Report (2022-2028).

In a recent survey of IT decision makers from around the global cloud migration services market, our study found that 43% of respondents are either already migrating or plan to do so in the next 12 months. The top reason for this migration activity is because employees demand access to the cloud for work-related tasks, with 54% citing access as the main motivation. In addition, 43% of respondents from large enterprises said their organization is using at least two MSPs for cloud migration services. The most popular use case for MSP services is transitioning workloads to the public cloud, cited by 53% of respondents.

Choosing the right cloud migration service is critical for success. Vantage found that 70% of respondents in the cloud migration services market report successful migrations when using a third-party service provider, but only 39% say the same about self-deployment. In addition, self-deployment requires more planning time than using a pre-packaged service from a third party (37% vs. 22%).

