MariMed Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Date

NORWOOD, Mass., Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MariMed, Inc. (“MariMed” or the “Company”), (CSE: MRMD), (OTCQX: MRMD), a leading multi-state cannabis operator focused on improving lives every day, today announced it will report its third quarter 2022 financial results on November 7, 2022 after the market closes. Management will host a conference call on November 8, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. EST to discuss financial results.



A webcast will be available and can be accessed via MariMed’s Investor Relations website at MariMed Q322 Earnings Webcast. To listen to the live call, please visit the website at least 15 minutes prior to the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A playback of the call will be archived on MariMed’s website for approximately 30 days.

About MariMed

MariMed Inc., a multi-state cannabis operator, is dedicated to improving lives every day through its high-quality products, its actions, and its values. The Company develops, owns, and manages seed to sale state-licensed cannabis facilities, which are models of excellence in horticultural principles, cannabis cultivation, cannabis-infused products, and dispensary operations. MariMed has an experienced management team that has produced consistent growth and success for the Company and its managed business units. Proprietary formulations created by the Company’s technicians are embedded in its top-selling and award-winning products and brands, including Betty's Eddies, Nature’s Heritage, Bubby’s Baked, K Fusion, Kalm Fusion, and Vibations: High + Energy. For additional information, visit www.marimedinc.com.

