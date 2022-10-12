Assertio to Participate in October 2022 Investor Conferences

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assertio Holdings, Inc. ("Assertio" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: ASRT), a specialty pharmaceutical company offering differentiated products to patients, today announced that management will participate at the following investor conference events during October 2022.

Event:Windy City Roundup 2022
Date:Thursday, October 13, 2022
Presentation:11:00 a.m. Central Time
Location:Swissotel, Chicago
  
Event:LD Micro Main Event XV
Date:Tuesday, October 25, 2022
Presentation:10:30 a.m. Pacific Time
Live stream:https://me22.mysequire.com/ 
Location:Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, Los Angeles

As part of the conference events, management will host one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

For more information about scheduling a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your institutional representative for the respective events or Matt Kreps, Investor Relations for Assertio Holdings, at mkreps@darrowir.com.

About Assertio

Assertio Holdings, Inc. is a leading commercial pharmaceutical company bringing differentiated products to patients. The Company has a robust portfolio of branded prescription products in three areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Assertio has grown through business development including licensing, mergers, and acquisitions. For more information regarding Assertio Holdings, go to: https://www.assertiotx.com/.

Investor Contact:
Matt Kreps
Managing Director
Darrow Associates
Austin, TX
M: 214-597-8200
mkreps@darrowir.com


