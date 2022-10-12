Global Power System Simulators Market to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Power System Simulators Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959759/?utm_source=GNW
Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Power System Simulators Market to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2027
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Power System Simulators estimated at US$961.4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Load Flow, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7% CAGR and reach US$462.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Short Circuit segment is readjusted to a revised 6.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $238.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR
- The Power System Simulators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$238.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$169.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 5.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$148.5 Million by the year 2027.
- Device Coordination Selectivity Segment to Record 5% CAGR
- In the global Device Coordination Selectivity segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$111.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$149.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 4.6% CAGR through the analysis period.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Power System Simulators - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
35 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
An Introduction to Power System Simulation
Power System Simulator Market: Healthy Growth Prospects
Software: The Largest Segment
Load Flow Module Leads Power System Simulator Market
Power Sector Fuels Need for Power System Simulators
North America Dominates Global Market
Competition
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Eaton Corporation, Inc. (USA)
ETAP (USA)
Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan)
GE Energy Consulting (USA)
Neplan AG (Switzerland)
RTDS Technologies, Inc. (Canada)
Siemens AG (Germany)
The MathWorks, Inc. (USA)
Opal-RT Technologies, Inc. (Canada)
PowerWorld Corporation (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Robust Increase in Power Sector and Growth in Power Generation
Capacities Drive Need for Power System Simulators
Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020,
2025, 2030 & 2035
Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth
Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040
Global Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by Country/Region:
(1995, 2017 and 2040): Breakdown for USA, China, India, Russia,
Brazil, EU, Middle East and Rest of World
High Growth Potential of Renewable Energy Sector to Fuel Market
Growth
Global Solar Power Market: Solar PV Capacity (in GW) and PV
Generation (in TWh) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023
Global Wind Power Market: Cumulated Installed Capacity (in GW)
for the Years 2012 through 2018
Global Renewable Energy Investments in US$ Billion: 2018 & 2030
Global Renewable Capacity Growth by Technology over the Period
2019-2024
Growing Importance of Real-time Digital Power System
Simulations for Power Systems Design & Scheduling
A Glance at Select Real Time Digital Simulators
Real Time Simulation Offers Support for Smart Grid Deployments
Cloud Platforms and IoT Adoption in Power System Simulators
Arc Flash Simulation Studies: Essential to Prevent and Mitigate
Hazards Related to Arc Flash Events
Investment Scenario in Mining & Metals Sector Influences Market
Growth
Product Segmentation by Module: Definitions
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Abstract: What’s New for 2022?? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
