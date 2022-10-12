New York, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Power System Simulators Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959759/?utm_source=GNW



Global Power System Simulators Market to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Power System Simulators estimated at US$961.4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Load Flow, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7% CAGR and reach US$462.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Short Circuit segment is readjusted to a revised 6.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $238.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR

- The Power System Simulators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$238.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$169.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 5.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$148.5 Million by the year 2027.

- Device Coordination Selectivity Segment to Record 5% CAGR

- In the global Device Coordination Selectivity segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$111.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$149.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 4.6% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 35 Featured)

ABB

Eaton Corporation, Inc.

ETAP

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

GE Energy Consulting

Neplan AG

Opal-RT Technologies, Inc.

PowerWorld Corporation

RTDS Technologies, Inc.

Siemens AG

The MathWorks, Inc.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Power System Simulators - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

35 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

An Introduction to Power System Simulation

Power System Simulator Market: Healthy Growth Prospects

Software: The Largest Segment

Load Flow Module Leads Power System Simulator Market

Power Sector Fuels Need for Power System Simulators

North America Dominates Global Market

Competition

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Eaton Corporation, Inc. (USA)

ETAP (USA)

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan)

GE Energy Consulting (USA)

Neplan AG (Switzerland)

RTDS Technologies, Inc. (Canada)

Siemens AG (Germany)

The MathWorks, Inc. (USA)

Opal-RT Technologies, Inc. (Canada)

PowerWorld Corporation (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Robust Increase in Power Sector and Growth in Power Generation

Capacities Drive Need for Power System Simulators

Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020,

2025, 2030 & 2035

Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth

Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040

Global Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by Country/Region:

(1995, 2017 and 2040): Breakdown for USA, China, India, Russia,

Brazil, EU, Middle East and Rest of World

High Growth Potential of Renewable Energy Sector to Fuel Market

Growth

Global Solar Power Market: Solar PV Capacity (in GW) and PV

Generation (in TWh) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Global Wind Power Market: Cumulated Installed Capacity (in GW)

for the Years 2012 through 2018

Global Renewable Energy Investments in US$ Billion: 2018 & 2030

Global Renewable Capacity Growth by Technology over the Period

2019-2024

Growing Importance of Real-time Digital Power System

Simulations for Power Systems Design & Scheduling

A Glance at Select Real Time Digital Simulators

Real Time Simulation Offers Support for Smart Grid Deployments

Cloud Platforms and IoT Adoption in Power System Simulators

Arc Flash Simulation Studies: Essential to Prevent and Mitigate

Hazards Related to Arc Flash Events

Investment Scenario in Mining & Metals Sector Influences Market

Growth

Product Segmentation by Module: Definitions



