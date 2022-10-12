Manager’s transactions

October 12, 2022 – announcement no. 8

Vesting of shares Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has received notification pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the below transactions related to shares in Chr. Hansen Holding A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and/or persons closely related with them.

Please see attachment.





For further information please contact:

Anders Mohr Christensen, Vice President Group Strategy & Investor Relations, Tel: +45 2515 2364

Cristina Rønde Hefting, Senior Investor Relations Manager, Tel: +45 4072 1224

Kathrine Westermann, Head of Media Relations, Tel: +45 2381 5595

Attachment