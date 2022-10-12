IV Solution & Ketamine Centers of Chicago Partners with VA to Help with the Healing of PTSD in Veterans

Chicago, Illinois, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



IV Solution & Ketamine Centers of Chicago is happy to announce their partnership with the US Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) with the goal of healing post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). They are proud of this relationship because they are the first and online ketamine clinic in the Midwest and Illinois to have this partnership and they are able to offer ketamine IV treatments for veterans who are suffering from intractable PTSD, anxiety, depression, chronic pain, and more. IV Solution is definitely the most experienced and patient-friendly ketamine clinic in the area since they have more than five years of experience and have provided thousands of treatments.

Dr. Bal Nandra, M.D. from IV Solution & Ketamine Centers of Chicago says, “Although we have treated many veterans successfully, it is an honor to be able to help so many more. We are also Better Business Bureau accredited with an A+ rating and are actively involved in clinical research. If you are a U.S. veteran suffering from PTSD, major depression, anxiety, or chronic pain and think ketamine may help you, we encourage you to contact your VA doctor and ask them for a referral to our clinic, IV Solution. Once we receive your referral, we will do an evaluation and phone consultation to determine if you are a good candidate for ketamine. From there, we'll request authorization for treatment from the VA, and once authorized, we will contact you for scheduling.”

PTSD is a mental health condition that is triggered by a terrifying event that the patient has either witnessed or experienced. Symptoms of PTSD include nightmares, flashbacks, severe anxiety, including uncontrollable thoughts about the event. These symptoms may begin appearing about one month after the traumatic event. However, in some instances, the symptoms may only manifest years after the event. The issue is that these symptoms can cause difficult problems that affect the patient’s work and social relationships. These can also severely interrupt daily routines. These symptoms can be typically categorized as: intrusive memories, negative changes in thinking and mod, avoidance, and changes in emotional and physical reactions.

In a research article, ketamine is one of the potential treatments for PTSD. It works by blocking NMDA-glutamate receptors in the brain. Glutamate is one of the primary neurotransmitters in the brain and it has a significant impact on many areas of the nervous system. Too much activation of glutamate can result into depressive symptoms. That is why when ketamine blocks this neurotransmitter, it may help in relieving depression by restoring the balance in the glutamate neurotransmission pathway. In addition, ketamine has anti-inflammatory characteristics, which may help because depression has been found to be related to chronic inflammation. And ketamine also has the ability to stimulate the regrowth of certain neurological links. Researchers have found that prolonged exposure to trauma or stress can destroy certain neurons, which results into depression. Ketamine may help in the regeneration of neurons.

IV Solution & Ketamine Centers of Chicago was founded for the purpose of providing advanced and effective intravenous (IV) medical treatment for chronic pain, anxiety, fibromyalgia, PTSD, TRD, OCD, and other disorders. Dr. Bal Nandra, M.D., who founded IV Solution, received his training from the University of Chicago Hospitals Department of Anesthesia and Critical Care and has 20 years of experience in a clinical environment. He currently leads the team of health professionals in this IV ketamine clinic. His team of health professionals is made up of licensed therapists and technicians who cooperate with registered nurses who are both knowledgeable and experienced regarding ketamine infusion, mental health professionals and primary care physicians, who ensure that the best treatment and continuity of care are given to patients.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JQjVkoqDjwk

Those who are interested in learning more about IV ketamine therapy as a potential treatment for PTSD and other related conditions and also in the latest news about this can check out the IV Solution & Ketamine Centers of Chicago website, call them on the telephone, or contact them through email. They are open from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm from Monday to Friday, and from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm on Saturdays.

###

For more information about IV Solution & Ketamine Centers of Chicago, contact the company here:



IV Solution & Ketamine Centers of Chicago

Bal Nandra, M.D.

(844) 948-6337

b.nandra@chicagoivsolution.com

712 N Dearborn St

Chicago, IL 60654