Global Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market to Reach $6.3 Billion by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) estimated at US$4.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Extruded Sheets, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.2% CAGR and reach US$3.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Pellets segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $621.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.4% CAGR
- The Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$621.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 4.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027.
- Beads Segment to Record 6.6% CAGR
- In the global Beads segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$426 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$645 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 7.3% CAGR through the analysis period.
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2019 to 2022
Impact on PMMA Market
PMMA Sheets Assume New Role during COVID-19 Crisis
Performance Snapshot of Major End-Use Markets
Automotive Sector
Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook:
(In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
Construction Sector
Global Construction Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %)
For Years 2019 Through 2021
Consumer Appliances
Electrical & Electronics Equipment
Polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA): A Prelude
Material Properties
General , Optical, and Thermal Properties of Cast Acrylic (PMMA)
PMMA Applications
Market Outlook
Asia-Pacific Remains at the Forefront Driving Huge Demand for PMMA
MMA Supply Dynamics Impact PMMA Patterns
PMMA % Price Change: April 2020-January 2021
PMMA Prices in Europe in Euro/Tonne: July 2019-May 2020
Market Share of Leading PMMA Producers by Capacity in Europe:
(in %): 2020
Extruded Sheets and Signs & Displays: Primary Segments of PMMA
Market
Competition
Market Share of Leading PMMA Producers in the Global Market by
Capacity (in %): 2020
Market Share of Leading PMMA Producers by Capacity in the US:
(in %): 2020
Recent market Activity
Focus Grows on Development of Bio-Based PMMA
Bio-based PMMA based Acrylic Resin: Potential to Develop
Sustainable Solutions for Medical Sector
Circular PMMA Gains Traction
Recycling for PMMA Circularity
Green Plexiglass
Drive Towards Lighter Vehicles Supports Demand for PMMA
PMMA Emerging as Effective Alternative to Polycarbonate for
Automotive Applications
Recovery in Automotive Industry Post COVID-19 to Steer Demand
World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
Robust Outlook for EVs and Growth Prospects
Number of EVs On Road Worldwide by Type (In Million Units) for
the Years 2019 and 2022
Recovering Construction Industry Benefits Demand for MMA and PMMA
World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years
2020, 2021 & 2022
Global Infrastructure Spending in US$ Billion (2014, 2016,
2018, 2020 & 2022)
New Constructions Offer Significant Opportunities
Inherent Features Galvanize Acrylic Sheet Demand in Sanitary
Ware Industry
Growing Importance of PMMA Based Signage and Displays Drive
Demand for Visual Communications
Advertising: An Essential Requisite for Corporate/Brand
Survival & Existence
Global Advertising Spending by Platform: 2020
COVID-19 Pandemic Upends the Marketing Landscape
Global Ad Spending YoY Growth Change (in %) by Media: 2020
PMMA Induces New Level of Convenience in Electronic Displays &
Monitors
Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016
-2021
Global Smartphone Shipments in Million Units: 2015, 2020, & 2025
OLED and LCD TV Shipments in Million Units: 2018-2022
Global Smart Homes Market by Category in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 and 2022
Slowdown in Aviation Sector Deters Demand for PMMA-based
Aircraft Windows & Canopies
COVID-19 Pandemic Dents Airline Revenues: Commercial Airline
Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-2020
Intriguing Properties Make PMMA to Play Instrumental Role in
Medical Applications
PMMA in Point of Care Diagnostics
Global Point-of-Care Diagnostics Devices Market in US$ billion:
2017-2025
Researchers Explore New Approaches to Make PMMA-based Materials
Perfect Option for Dental Applications
