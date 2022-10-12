New York, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957724/?utm_source=GNW



Global Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market to Reach $6.3 Billion by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) estimated at US$4.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Extruded Sheets, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.2% CAGR and reach US$3.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Pellets segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $621.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.4% CAGR

- The Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$621.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 4.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027.

- Beads Segment to Record 6.6% CAGR

- In the global Beads segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$426 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$645 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 7.3% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 32 Featured)

3A Composites GmbH

ALBIS Distribution GmbH & Co. KG

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Chi Mei Corporation

GEHR Plastics Inc.

Heilongjiang Zhongmeng Longxin Chemical Co., Ltd.

Kuraray Co., Ltd.

LG Chem Ltd.

LOTTE Chemical Corporation

Makevale Group

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd.

RTP Company

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

Sumitomo Chemical Asia Pte Ltd.

Unigel S.A.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2019 to 2022

Impact on PMMA Market

PMMA Sheets Assume New Role during COVID-19 Crisis

Performance Snapshot of Major End-Use Markets

Automotive Sector

Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook:

(In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Construction Sector

Global Construction Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %)

For Years 2019 Through 2021

Consumer Appliances

Electrical & Electronics Equipment

Polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA): A Prelude

Material Properties

General , Optical, and Thermal Properties of Cast Acrylic (PMMA)

PMMA Applications

Market Outlook

Asia-Pacific Remains at the Forefront Driving Huge Demand for PMMA

MMA Supply Dynamics Impact PMMA Patterns

PMMA % Price Change: April 2020-January 2021

PMMA Prices in Europe in Euro/Tonne: July 2019-May 2020

Market Share of Leading PMMA Producers by Capacity in Europe:

(in %): 2020

Extruded Sheets and Signs & Displays: Primary Segments of PMMA

Market

Competition

Market Share of Leading PMMA Producers in the Global Market by

Capacity (in %): 2020

Market Share of Leading PMMA Producers by Capacity in the US:

(in %): 2020

Recent market Activity

WORLD BRANDS



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Focus Grows on Development of Bio-Based PMMA

Bio-based PMMA based Acrylic Resin: Potential to Develop

Sustainable Solutions for Medical Sector

Circular PMMA Gains Traction

Recycling for PMMA Circularity

Green Plexiglass

Drive Towards Lighter Vehicles Supports Demand for PMMA

PMMA Emerging as Effective Alternative to Polycarbonate for

Automotive Applications

Recovery in Automotive Industry Post COVID-19 to Steer Demand

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Robust Outlook for EVs and Growth Prospects

Number of EVs On Road Worldwide by Type (In Million Units) for

the Years 2019 and 2022

Recovering Construction Industry Benefits Demand for MMA and PMMA

World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years

2020, 2021 & 2022

Global Infrastructure Spending in US$ Billion (2014, 2016,

2018, 2020 & 2022)

New Constructions Offer Significant Opportunities

Inherent Features Galvanize Acrylic Sheet Demand in Sanitary

Ware Industry

Growing Importance of PMMA Based Signage and Displays Drive

Demand for Visual Communications

Advertising: An Essential Requisite for Corporate/Brand

Survival & Existence

Global Advertising Spending by Platform: 2020

COVID-19 Pandemic Upends the Marketing Landscape

Global Ad Spending YoY Growth Change (in %) by Media: 2020

PMMA Induces New Level of Convenience in Electronic Displays &

Monitors

Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016

-2021

Global Smartphone Shipments in Million Units: 2015, 2020, & 2025

OLED and LCD TV Shipments in Million Units: 2018-2022

Global Smart Homes Market by Category in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 and 2022

Slowdown in Aviation Sector Deters Demand for PMMA-based

Aircraft Windows & Canopies

COVID-19 Pandemic Dents Airline Revenues: Commercial Airline

Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-2020

Intriguing Properties Make PMMA to Play Instrumental Role in

Medical Applications

PMMA in Point of Care Diagnostics

Global Point-of-Care Diagnostics Devices Market in US$ billion:

2017-2025

Researchers Explore New Approaches to Make PMMA-based Materials

Perfect Option for Dental Applications



