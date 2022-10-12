LCD Photoresists Market Size 2022-2028| reach USD 1418.21 million by 2028 data is available for global separately with Impact of domestic and global market Top players, exhibiting a CAGR of 2.20% during the forecast period

PUNE, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "LCD Photoresists Market" research report focus on overall information that can help to take decisions on current market situation. LCD photoresists is a large class of photoresist. Their main ingredients include resins, photosensitive agents, solvents and additives, and other components, mainly Color resist, Black Matrix Resist, Overcoat Resist, Photo Spacer and others.

The Global LCD Photoresists Market Size was estimated at USD 1217.44 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 1418.21 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 2.20% during the forecast period.

Top Country data and analysis for United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional LCD Photoresists markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa

Detailed profiles of the Top major players in the industry, including. JSR,Toyo Ink,SUMITOMO(Dongwoo),Chimei,MCC,NSCC,LG Chemical,DNP,Daxin,Everlight Chemical

researcher’s latest report provides a deep insight into the global LCD Photoresists market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from a macro overview of the market to micro details of the market size, competitive landscape, development trend, niche market, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.

Color resists

Color resists, generally known as photoresist(s), are used to form color filter layers of LCD panels consisted of red, green and blue colors, they are key materials in determining color saturation and contrast for displays.

Color resists are produced by mixing pigments and polymeric binders together, with later additions of dispersants and solvents to create formulations that protect color underlayers during curing processes. The color resists predominantly provide resistance to fading, thermal and chemical degradation, but also provide secondary protection for parts created in the lattice formations that require further treatments and processing during LCD manufacturing.

Black Matrix

Black Matrix is arranged in the form of stripes, grids or mosaics between color patterns of the Red, Green and Blue pixel arrays in the color filter. This product is designed for high light-shielding properties to increase the contrast ratio of LCD panels. Additionally, black matrix is deposited to a glass substrate to prevent leakage of backlight and color mixing from adjacent pixel formations, which also enhances contrast.

The major players in global LCD Photoresists market include JSR, Toyo Ink, Sumitomo(Dongwoo) , etc. The top 3 players occupy about 55% shares of the global market. China and China Taiwan are main markets, they occupy about 60% of the global market. Color Resists(RGB) is the main type, with a share about 80%. Telephone and TV are main applications, which hold a share about 50%.

Market Segmentation (by Type)

•Color Resists(RGB)

•Black Matrix(BM)

Market Segmentation (by Application)

•Telephone

•PC

•TV

•Tablet

•Laptop

Market segment by Region/Country including: -

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, etc.)

Key Players in the LCD Photoresists Market: -

JSR

Toyo Ink

SUMITOMO(Dongwoo)

Chimei

MCC

NSCC

LG Chemical

DNP

Daxin

Everlight Chemical

