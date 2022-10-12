Global Polyalkylene Glycols Market to Reach $3.9 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Polyalkylene Glycols Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957708/?utm_source=GNW
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Polyalkylene Glycols estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Polypropylene Glycol, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.3% CAGR and reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Polyethylene Glycol segment is readjusted to a revised 8.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $388.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11% CAGR
- The Polyalkylene Glycols market in the U.S. is estimated at US$388.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.3% and 8.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$539.1 Million by the year 2027.
- Other Types Segment to Record 7.8% CAGR
- In the global Other Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$155.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$258.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 8.5% CAGR through the analysis period.
Global Polyalkylene Glycols Market to Reach $3.9 Billion by 2027

Abstract: What's New for 2022?? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
