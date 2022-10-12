Global Polyalkylene Glycols Market to Reach $3.9 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Polyalkylene Glycols Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957708/?utm_source=GNW



Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Polyalkylene Glycols Market to Reach $3.9 Billion by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Polyalkylene Glycols estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Polypropylene Glycol, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.3% CAGR and reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Polyethylene Glycol segment is readjusted to a revised 8.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $388.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11% CAGR

- The Polyalkylene Glycols market in the U.S. is estimated at US$388.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.3% and 8.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$539.1 Million by the year 2027.

- Other Types Segment to Record 7.8% CAGR

- In the global Other Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$155.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$258.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 8.5% CAGR through the analysis period.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

Year 2021 in Review and Near-term Outlook

Prolonged Pandemic, Ukraine-Russia Conflict and Ensuing

Economic Disruptions Impact Growth Outlook

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for the Years 2021, 2022 and 2023

COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Polyalkylene Glycols Market

An Introduction to Polyalkylene Glycol

Polyethylene Glycol

Polypropylene Glycol

EXHIBIT 2: Global Propylene Glycol Capacity Breakdown (in %) by

Region for 2022E

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Polyethylene Glycol Leads the Global Market

Lubricants: A High Growth Application

Asia-Pacific Spearheads Market Growth

Competition

EXHIBIT 3: Polyalkylene Glycols - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche for Players

Worldwide in 2022 (E)

World Brands

Recent Market Activity



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Surging Demand for Polyurethane Foam to Boost PAG Consumption

EXHIBIT 4: Global Polyurethane Foams Market by End-Use

Application (2022E)

Rising Consumption of Synthetic Lubricants Augurs Well for the

Market

EXHIBIT 5: Global Synthetic Lubricants Market Breakdown of

Revenue (in %) by Product for 2022 (E)

EXHIBIT 6: Global Synthetic Lubricant Base Stock Consumption

Breakdown by Region/Country (in %) for 2022 (E)

COVID-19 Impact on Lubricants Industry and Effect on Lubricant

Basestocks Market

Auto Industry Demand for Lubricants Supports Market Growth

EXHIBIT 7: World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

How the Automotive Industry was Impacted by the Pandemic &

What?s the New Normal?

EXHIBIT 8: Car Production YoY % Growth in 2020 Across Major

Regional Markets

Demand for PAG as Surface Active Agents Grows

Processed Foods Industry Spurs Demand for PAG

EXHIBIT 9: Growing Sales of Packaged Foods Present Potential

for PAG as Additive: Global Packaged Food Sales in US$

Trillion for 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023

PAG-Based Lubricants Find Favor in Industrial Applications

EXHIBIT 10: Breakdown of World Industrial Lubricants Market

Revenues (in %) by Application for 2022E

Manufacturing PMI: An Important Bellwether

EXHIBIT 11: Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 &

2020

Use of PAG in Metallurgy Industry Spurs Opportunities

Polyethylene Glycol Market: High Growth Potential

Potential for the Use of PEG in Medical Devices and Materials,

Pegylation?s Application on the Rise

PEG and the COVID-19 Vaccine-Related Anaphylactic Reactions:

A Review

Increased Application of PEGs in Personal Care Products

Thiol-ene Reactions Usage to Enhance Hydrogels’ Degradability

Volatile Crude Oil Prices: A Major Challenge

EXHIBIT 12: Global Brent Crude Oil Price Trends (in US$ per

barrel) for Oct 2019-May 2021

Comprehensive Impact Assessment of PAG



