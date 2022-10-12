IP PBX and Cloud PBX Market Size (status and outlook) 2022-2028 Market Share, Top Companies report covers, Definition, Share, and Regional Analysis by Key Players, Showing Impressive Growth

PUNE, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "IP PBX and Cloud PBX Market" research report focus on overall information that can help to take decisions on current market situation. As the global economy mends, the 2021 growth of IP PBX and Cloud PBX will have significant change from previous year. According to our researcher latest study, the global IP PBX and Cloud PBX market size is USD million in 2022 from USD million in 2021, with a change of % between 2021 and 2022. The global IP PBX and Cloud PBX market size will reach USD million in 2028, growing at a CAGR of % over the analysis period.

Detailed profiles of the Top major players in the industry, including. Alcatel-Lucent S.A.,Verizon Communications, Inc.,Yealink Inc.,Plantronics Inc.,NEC Corporation,Zoom Video Communications Inc.,Blue Jeans Network, Inc.,Avaya Inc.,Microsoft Corporation,Avaya,Mitel,Cisco,Ring Scetral,Free Pbx,3cX,PBX Act,Sangoma,Broudcloud

The United States IP PBX and Cloud PBX market is expected at value of US$ million in 2021 and grow at approximately % CAGR during review period. China constitutes a % market for the global IP PBX and Cloud PBX market, reaching US$ million by the year 2028. As for the Europe IP PBX and Cloud PBX landscape, Germany is projected to reach US$ million by 2028 trailing a CAGR of % over the forecast period. In APAC, the growth rates of other notable markets (Japan and South Korea) are projected to be at % and % respectively for the next 5-year period.

Global main IP PBX and Cloud PBX players cover Alcatel-Lucent S.A., Verizon Communications, Inc., Yealink Inc., and Plantronics Inc., etc. In terms of revenue, the global largest two companies occupy a share nearly % in 2021.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2017 to 2022 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2028 in section 10.7.

WAN

LAN

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2017 to 2022, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2028 in section 10.8.

Commercial

Industrial

Market segment by Region/Country including: -

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, etc.)

