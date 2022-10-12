Motor Insurance Global Market Report 2022: Increasing Use of Commercial Vehicles for Inter-City Passenger Tour and Travel Driving Growth

Dublin, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Motor Insurance Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global motor insurance market size reached US$ 737.43 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 988.79 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.01% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Motor insurance is an automotive insurance policy that offers coverage to the owner of cars, two-wheelers, commercial trucks, and other road vehicles against financial losses caused by accidents or physical damages. It also includes protection against legal liabilities arising due to an accident and resulting in death, body injuries, or property damage to a third party. Nowadays, insurance companies are offering different plans and add-ons, such as cashless claims, depreciation cover, 24/7 road assistance, and towing facility, to provide better coverage and assistance during the claiming process.



Motor Insurance Market Trends:



Vehicles have currently become a crucial means of transportation around the world. However, a significant rise in the number of private cars has escalated the risk of road accidents and vehicle damage. This represents one of the key factors catalyzing the demand for motor insurance across the globe. Apart from this, governing agencies of various countries are mandating businesses to purchase a motor insurance policy for their commercial vehicles, such as auto-rickshaws, cabs, school buses, tractors, vans, and trucks.

Moreover, the increasing use of commercial vehicles for inter-city passenger tour and travel, and heavy-duty vehicles for bulk transportation of goods is creating a positive outlook for the market. Besides this, insurers are offering online insurance solutions with hassle-free and fully digital insurance comparing, buying, and renewing platforms.

This, in confluence with the growing internet penetration and the rising reliance on smartphones, is promoting the adoption of motor insurance worldwide. Furthermore, the introduction of usage-based vehicle insurance (UBI) that employs individualized data gathered by the Internet of Things (IoT) sensors to determine insurance premiums is anticipated to influence the market positively.



Key Market Segmentation:



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global motor insurance market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on policy type, premium type and distribution channel.



Breakup by Policy Type:

Liability Insurance

Comprehensive Coverage

Collision Coverage

Personal Injury Protection

Breakup by Premium Type:

Personal Insurance Premiums

Commercial Insurance Premiums

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Insurance Agents/Brokers

Direct Response

Banks

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global motor insurance market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global motor insurance market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the policy type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the premium type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global motor insurance market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction



5 Global Motor Insurance Market



6 Market Breakup by Policy Type



7 Market Breakup by Premium Type



8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape



Companies Mentioned

American International Group Inc.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A.

AXA Cooperative Insurance Company (Gulf Insurance Company K.S.C.)

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Limited

China Ping An Insurance Co. Ltd.

Government Employees Insurance Company (Berkshire Hathaway Inc.)

Reliance General Insurance Company Limited (Reliance Capital Limited )

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company

The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (Opus Investment Management)

The Progressive Corporation

Universal Sompo General Insurance Company Limited

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd.

