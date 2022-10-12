Global Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market to Reach $11.1 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957603/?utm_source=GNW



- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems estimated at US$8.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. X-ray Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.6% CAGR and reach US$3.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Ultrasound Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.7% CAGR

- The Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 3.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027.

- CT Scanners Segment to Record 4.5% CAGR

- In the global CT Scanners segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 5.3% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 50 Featured)

Canon Inc.

Carestream Health, Inc

EOS Imaging

Esaote SpA

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

General Electric Company

Hitachi Medical Systems Europe Holding AG

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic Plc

Planmed OY

Shimadzu Corporation

Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc.

Teledyne DALSA





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Medical Imaging Systems Market - A Prelude

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Orthopedic Medical Imaging

Systems Market

COVID 19 Immobilises Orthopedic Patients

Imaging Screening Volume % Change 1H 2019 Vs 1H 2020 in US

Hospitals

COVID-19 Caught Health Systems Unawares: Musculoskeletal

Radiology Comes to Standstill

Market Prospects and Outlook

Global Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market to Witness

Strong Growth

The US Corners Orthopedic Medical Imaging Market with Adoption

of Innovative Systems

Percentage of Adults in the US with Arthritis in 2019, by

Gender for Select States

Developing Regions Exhibit the Fastest Growth

Increase in Number of Hospitals & Clinics Infuses Momentum in

Developing Regions

X-Ray Dominates the Global Market, MRI to Witness Fastest Growth

Equipment Density Correlates With Number of Imaging Procedures:

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Units in Select Countries:

(Per Million Population) for the Year 2019

Global MRI Market by Application (2019): Percentage Breakdown

of Procedure Volume for Brain, Cardiac & Vascular,

Extremities, Full Body, Mammography, Spine and Others

Benefits of MRI Imaging vs.Other Imaging Modalities

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Recent Market Activity



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Aging Population and the Associated Orthopedic Disorders Drive

the Demand for Medical Imaging Systems

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in

Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035

and 2050

Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by

Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 &

2030

Rise in Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Growth

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years

2017-2023

Elderly Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP

Growing Incidence of Bone Fractures due to Osteoporosis Drives

the Medical Imaging Systems Market

Global Osteoporosis Prevalence by Country/Region (2012 & 2022P

): Number of People with Osteoporosis in Millions for US, EU,

Japan, China and India

% of Women Affected by Osteoporosis

Technological Advances Set Pace for Orthopedic Medical Imaging

Systems Market

AI-Driven Orthopedic Systems Come to the Fore

3D CT Imaging Set to Widen its Footprint

DR Systems Emerge to Replace Traditional X-Ray Imaging Systems

3D Printing Emerges as Game Changer with Quantified Opportunity

for Orthopedic Care

Select Launches in the Orthopedic Medical Imaging Market

Siemens Healthineers Launches LUMINOS Lotus Max Medical Imaging

System

Konica Minolta Healthcare Unveils Dynamic Digital Radiography

for Orthopedic Imaging

CurveBeam Secures FDA 510(K) Clearance for HiRise WBCT Imaging

System

Siemens Healthineers Receives FDA Approval for YSIO X.pree

Radiography System

Konica Minolta?s PACS Solution Rolls out in the US Market



