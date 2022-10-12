GCC Food Market Report (2022 to 2026) - Technological Advancements are Aiding Food Production

Dublin, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GCC Food Market (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar & Bahrain): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

GCC food market by consumption is forecasted to reach 53.14 million MT in 2026, experiencing growth at a CAGR of 3.15% for the period spanning 2022-2026.

Growth in the GCC food market was due to the rising population, increasing awareness of healthy eating habits and increasing food consumption. However, the market growth would be challenged by increasing food prices, unfavorable climatic conditions and increase dependence on food imports..

Growth in the production was due to the various initiatives taken by regional governments to boost production through implementing organic farming, and artificial and technology-enabled processes across the food value chain.

The market is anticipated to experience certain trends like upsurging demand for organic food, technological advancements aiding food production, increase in demand for packaged and convenience foods, key developments to improve food supply and, major merger & acquisition deals in the GCC food industry.

Scope of the report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the GCC food market with potential impact of COVID-19.

The major regional markets by consumption and production (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain) have been analyzed.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The company profiles of leading players (Dubai Refreshments PJSC, Al Islami Foods, IFFCO International Foodstuffs Co. LLC, National food industries company Ltd., Al Ain Farms, Oman Food Investing Holding) are also presented in detail.

Key Target Audience

Retail Manufacturers

Raw Material Providers

End Users (Consumers)

Investment Banks

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview

1.1 Food Industry

1.1.1 Food Industry - Introduction

1.1.2 Stages of Food Industry

1.1.3 Food Industry - History

1.2 Sub Sectors of Food Industry

1.3 Components of Food Industry

2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Economy

2.2 Impact of COVID-19 on GCC Population

2.3 Surging Unemployment

2.4 Growth in E-Grocery Industry

3. Market Analysis

3.1 GCC Food Market by Consumption

3.2 GCC Food Market Forecast by Consumption

3.3 GCC Food Market Consumption by Category

3.4 GCC Food Market Forecast Consumption by Category

3.4.1 GCC Food Market Forecast Consumption by Category

3.5 GCC Food Market Consumption by Region

3.6 GCC Food Market by Production

3.7 GCC Food Market Production by Category

3.7.1 GCC Food Market Production by Category

3.8 GCC Food Market Production by Region

3.9 GCC Food Market by Imports

3.10 GCC Food Market Imports by Category

3.10.1 GCC Food Market Imports by Category

3.11 GCC Food Market Imports by Region

4. Regional Market

4.1 Saudi Arabia

4.1.1 Saudi Arabia Food Market by Consumption

4.1.2 Saudi Arabia Food Market Forecast by Consumption

4.1.3 Saudi Arabia Food Market Consumption by Category

4.1.4 Saudi Arabia Food Market Forecast Consumption by Category

4.1.5 Saudi Arabia Food Market by Production

4.1.6 Saudi Arabia Food Market by Imports

4.2 UAE

4.2.1 UAE Food Market by Consumption

4.2.2 UAE Food Market Forecast by Consumption

4.2.3 UAE Food Market Consumption by Category

4.2.4 UAE Food Market Forecast Consumption by Category

4.2.5 UAE Food Market by Production

4.2.6 UAE Food Market by Imports

4.3 Oman

4.3.1 Oman Food Market by Consumption

4.3.2 Oman Food Market Forecast by Consumption

4.3.3 Oman Food Market Consumption by Category

4.3.4 Oman Food Market Forecast Consumption by Category

4.3.5 Oman Food Market by Production

4.3.6 Oman Food Market by Imports

4.4 Kuwait

4.4.1 Kuwait Food Market by Consumption

4.4.2 Kuwait Food Market Forecast by Consumption

4.4.3 Kuwait Food Market Consumption by Category

4.4.4 Kuwait Food Market Forecast Consumption by Category

4.4.5 Kuwait Food Market by Production

4.4.6 Kuwait Food Market by Imports

4.5 Qatar

4.5.1 Qatar Food Market by Consumption

4.5.2 Qatar Food Market Forecast by Consumption

4.5.3 Qatar Food Market Consumption by Category

4.5.4 Qatar Food Market Forecast Consumption by Category

4.5.5 Qatar Food Market by Production

4.5.6 Qatar Food Market by Imports

4.6 Bahrain

4.6.1 Bahrain Food Market by Consumption

4.6.2 Bahrain Food Market Forecast by Consumption

4.6.3 Bahrain Food Market Consumption by Category

4.6.4 Bahrain Food Market Forecast Consumption by Category

4.6.5 Bahrain Food Market by Production

4.6.6 Bahrain Food Market by Imports

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Population

5.1.2 Increasing Food Consumption

5.1.3 Favourable Government Initiatives

5.1.4 Escalating Awareness among People of Healthy Eating Habits

5.2 Key Trends & Developments

5.2.1 Upsurge in Demand for Organic Food

5.2.2 Technological Advancements Aiding Food Production

5.2.3 Increase in Demand for Packaged and Convenience Food

5.2.4 Key Developments to Improve Food Supply

5.2.5 Major Merger & Acquisition Deals in the GCC Food Industry

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Unfavourable Climatic Conditions

5.3.2 Increase of Food Price

5.3.3 Increase Dependence on Food Imports

6. Company Profiles

6.1 Al Islami Foods

6.1.1 Business Overview

6.2 IFFCO International Foodstuffs Co. LLC

6.2.1 Business Overview

6.3 National Food Industries

6.3.1 Business Overview

6.4 Dubai Refreshments PJSC

6.4.1 Business Overview

6.5 Al Ain Farms

6.5.1 Business Overview

6.6 Oman Food Investing Holding

6.6.1 Business Overview

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p9be93

Attachment