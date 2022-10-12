New York, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Online Lottery Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957571/?utm_source=GNW
- Global Online Lottery Market to Reach $17.5 Billion by 2027
- The global market for Online Lottery estimated at US$9.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$17.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Online Draw-based Lottery Games, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.7% CAGR and reach US$9 billion by the end of the analysis period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While Asia-Pacific is Forecast to Grow at 10.7% CAGR Online Lottery market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020 and is forecast to reach US$3.2 billion growing at a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period. Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Europe and Latin America, each forecast to grow at 8.9% and 10.1% respectively over the analysis period.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession;
Living with COVID-19, the New Normal
Stagflation and Risk of Recession: New Challenges Emerge for
the Global Market in 2022 & 2023
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023
COVID-19 Impact on Global Lottery Industry
Effect of the Pandemic Lockdown on Online Lottery Market
Massachusetts Lottery Faces Risk of Becoming Obsolete Amid
COVID-19 Pandemic
Competitive Scenario
EXHIBIT 2: Online Lottery - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
57 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Overview of the Global Market for Online Lottery
Global Market Prospects & Outlook: Online Lottery Market Gets
Lucky & Looks Forward to Incredible Growth
EXHIBIT 3: World Online Lottery Market by Segment (2020 & 2027):
Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Online Draw-Based
Lottery Games, Online Sports Lotteries, Online Instant
Lottery Games, and Other Types
EXHIBIT 4: Global Online Lottery Market Reset & Trajectory -
Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
Online Lottery: Gut Punch for Some & Perfect Heaven for Revenue
Support for Others
Rising Significance of Online Lottery in the US
Drivers Helping Online Lottery Market Step Up to Solid Game
Key Concerns and Challenges
Adverse Public Opinion about Gambling: A Major Issue Affecting
Lottery Industry Prospects
Analysis by Platform Type
EXHIBIT 5: World Online Lottery Market by Platform Type (2020 &
2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Desktop-based, and
Mobile
Regional Analysis: Europe Enjoys Frontline Position in Global
Online Lottery Market
EXHIBIT 6: World Online Lottery Market by Region (2020 & 2027):
Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing
Regions
EXHIBIT 7: Global Online Lottery Market: Geographic Regions
Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027: Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Rest of World, Europe, USA and Canada
Online Lottery Gains Ground in the US amid the Pandemic
Sales of Michigan iLottery Products Surge in Michigan
Probable Ban on Online Lottery in Florida
The Indian Lottery Market: A Perspective
Gambling Industry: A Prelude
EXHIBIT 8: Global Number of Gamblers (In Million) for the Years
2005, 2010, 2015, 2020, and 2025
EXHIBIT 9: Online Gambling Market in EU by Type of Gambling
Activity: 2021E
Lottery: A Key Segment of Gambling Industry
The Basics of Online Lotteries
Types of Online Lottery Games
Advantages and Disadvantages of Online Lottery
Selecting an Online Lottery Site: Factors to Consider
Online Lottery Business: Good Prospect for Investors
An Insight into Custom Built and Online Lottery Software
Recent Market Activity
Select Global Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Ongoing Trends in the Lottery Industry
Online Lottery: Riding High on the Top of Innovation
Advantages of Online Lottery: Galvanizing Massive Demand
Online Lottery Emerges as Favorite Gambling Pastime with Lure
of Big Jackpots
Positive Aspects of Legalized Gambling Enthuse Online Lottery
Market
Market Prospects Strongly Influenced by Gambling Industry Trends
Gambling Apps Contribute to the Rising Popularity of Online
Lottery
Evolving Role of Cryptocurrency Encourages Market Uptake
Widespread Availability of High-Speed Internet Stirs Market Growth
EXHIBIT 10: World Internet Penetration Rate (in %) by
Geographic Region: 2021
EXHIBIT 11: Percentage of Internet Users Using Mobile Phone
Apps by Type
EXHIBIT 12: Global Mobile Internet Market (2020): Percentage
Share Breakdown of Revenues for by Data Service Category
Mobile Internet Category Revenue Composition (in %)
5G to be Instrumental in the Growth of Online Lottery
EXHIBIT 13: Global 5G Subscriptions (In Million) for Years
2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026
EXHIBIT 14: Percentage of Mobile Connections (excluding
licensed cellular IoT) by 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G: 2019 Vs 2025
EXHIBIT 15: Percentage 5G Adoption by Region in 2025
Smartphone Emerges as Popular Option for Participation in
Online Lottery
EXHIBIT 16: Global Market for Smartphones in Billions: 2016-2021
EXHIBIT 17: Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total
Population: 2016-2021
EXHIBIT 18: World Tablet PCs Market: Breakdown of Annual Volume
Sales (in Million Units) for the Years 2013, 2018 & 2019
Increased Emphasis on Digitalization Augurs Well
Blockchain Empowers Decentralized & Transparent Operations
Big Data Steps In to Augment Online Lottery Operations
IoT Emerges as a Reliable Tool to Transform Online Lottery Market
Virtual Reality Seeks Role in Online Lottery Domain
Issues & Challenges
Regulatory Emphasis on Online Gambling Cripples Momentum
Gambling Laws in Select Countries
Nation-Wide Bans Discourage Global Expansion
Cyberattacks: Red Hot Button Issue
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 143
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution.
Global Online Lottery Market to Reach $17.5 Billion by 2027
Abstract: What`s New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
