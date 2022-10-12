Software Defined Data Center Global Market Report 2022: Advent of Hyperscale Cloud Solutions Driving Adoption and Growth

Dublin, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Software Defined Data Center Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global software defined data center market is expected to grow from $43.51 billion in 2021 to $53.79 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.64%. The software defined data center market is expected to reach $124.94 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.45%.



North America was the largest region in the software defined data center market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the software defined data center market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The growing adoption of digitalization is expected to be a significant driver for the growth of the software defined data center market. The adoption of digitalization is increasing due to the need for increased productivity, lowering operational costs, enabling faster decision-making, increasing efficiency, technological advancements, push towards digitalization from stakeholders, and others. The increasing adoption of digitalization will generate a huge amount of data that needs to be stored, driving the need for software defined data centers.

This need for data centers will create a huge demand for data center services to set up, manage, and operate data centers. For instance, according to a survey conducted among 1,200 CXOs and decision-makers in 9 countries by Fujitsu and published in August 2021, during the pandemic, 82% of respondents from offline organizations had accelerated the digital transformation into their business. During the pandemic, digital became the default mode of living and working, making the organizations adapt to digitalization by creating remote work environments and digitalizing customer services. Therefore, the growing adoption of digitalization will drive the software defined data center market.



Growing adoption by hyper-scale cloud is a major trend in the software defined data center market. Hyper-scale is about massive scale in computing, typically for big data or cloud computing. Hyperscale infrastructure is designed for horizontal scalability and leads to high-performance levels, throughput, and redundancy to enable fault tolerance and high availability.

Hyperscale computing often relies on massively scalable server architectures and virtual networking. Hyperscale cloud solutions deliver the most cost-effective approach to addressing demanding requirements. For instance, in June 2021, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC private ltd (Government of Singapore Investment Corporation) and Equinix, a US-based company specializing in internet connection and data centers, agreed to invest $3.9 billion to build hyper-scale data centers.

Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Software Defined Computing (SDC); Software-Defined Storage (SDS); Software-Defined Data Center Networking (SDDCN); Automation and Orchestration

2) By Component: Hardware; Software; Services

3) By Organization Size: Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs); Large enterprises

4) By Vertical: Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI); Information Technology (IT) And Telecom; Government And Defense; Healthcare; Education; Retail; Manufacturing; Others Verticals





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Software Defined Data Center Market Characteristics



3. Software Defined Data Center Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Software Defined Data Center



5. Software Defined Data Center Market Size And Growth



6. Software Defined Data Center Market Segmentation

7. Software Defined Data Center Market Regional And Country Analysis



8. Asia-Pacific Software Defined Data Center Market



9. China Software Defined Data Center Market



10. India Software Defined Data Center Market



11. Japan Software Defined Data Center Market



12. Australia Software Defined Data Center Market



13. Indonesia Software Defined Data Center Market



14. South Korea Software Defined Data Center Market



15. Western Europe Software Defined Data Center Market



16. UK Software Defined Data Center Market



17. Germany Software Defined Data Center Market



18. France Software Defined Data Center Market



19. Eastern Europe Software Defined Data Center Market



20. Russia Software Defined Data Center Market



21. North America Software Defined Data Center Market



22. USA Software Defined Data Center Market



23. South America Software Defined Data Center Market



24. Brazil Software Defined Data Center Market



25. Middle East Software Defined Data Center Market



26. Africa Software Defined Data Center Market



27. Software Defined Data Center Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles



28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Software Defined Data Center Market

29. Software Defined Data Center Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



30. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

VMware Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Dell Technologies

Oracle Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wa293k