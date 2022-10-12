SANUWAVE’s Energy First Technology to be Featured in 3 Clinical Posters at Upcoming 2022 Fall Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC)

EDEN PRAIRIE, MN, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCPK: SNWV), a leading provider of next-generation wound care products, is excited to announce that three abstracts highlighting the role of the company’s dermaPACE system in clinical cases were accepted to the Poster Presentation Hall at the upcoming 2022 Fall Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) hosted by HMP Global. The conference is one of wound care’s most esteemed events and will take place at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas, Nevada from October 13-16, 2022.

The following clinical cases, which examine the use of dermaPACE in patients with chronic, complex, and challenging wounds, will be presented.

1.) The Use of Non-Invasive Extracorporeal Shockwave Therapy (ESWT) Pulsed Acoustic Cellular Expression (PACE) System In Complex Wounds Related To Erythromelalgia, A Rare Skin Condition.

Dr. Marcelo de Oliveira e Silva, HOSPITAL CAXIAS D´OR RIO DE JANEIRO general and plastic surgeon, UNIFESP Medical School Professor, Pontifical Catholic University (PUC) Carlos Chagas Medical Graduate Institute, coordinator, Quinta D'Or Hospital, specialist, evaluator, Brazilian Society of Plastic Surgery (SBCP), preceptor, Ivo Pitanguy Institute.

Dr. Paulo Roberto Castelleti Liborio Da Costa Brazilian Society of Plastic Surgery and Ivo Pitanguy Institute. Practices at Salgado Filho Municipal Hospital (Trauma Surgery,General Surgery) and Duque de Caxias D´Or Hospital as Plastic Surgeon

2.) Extracorporeal Shockwave Therapy (ESWT) PACE-Technology: Pilot Trial to Treat Mixed Etiologies Lower Leg Ulcer in a Mobile Setting; When All Else Failed

John David Thomas, MD, FAPWCA – Medical Director Solutions Medical Group, PLLC, Houston, TX. DIRECTOR OF WOUND CARE: Signature Home Health – Baytown, TX; The Heights of North Houston – Spring, TX; Park Manor, The Woodlands – The Woodlands, TX; IPR Healthcare Systems – Houston, TX; Crimson Heights – Humble, TX. SPEAKER: Kerecis Omega3 Fish Skin technology. FORMER-SPEAKER: Acelity / KCI San Antonio, TX; Tissue Regenix Woundcare Inc. San Antonio, TX

3.) Extracorporeal Shockwave Therapy (ESWT) Pace-Technology: A New Approach to an Old Nemesis-Pyoderma Gangrenosum

Dr Perry Mayer; Medical Director of The Mayer Institute (TMI), Center of Excellence Hamilton Ontario Canada

Representatives from SANUWAVE will be available at SAWC booth #619 in the exhibit hall for inquiries on their ENERGY FIRST product portfolio which includes both dermaPACE and UltraMIST. The company’s CEO, Kevin Richardson, and CRO, Jack Schlechtweg, will also be in attendance.

If you are attending the event and would like to schedule some time to meet with a team member, please email the company’s Marketing contact Sabrina Ruelle at Sabrina.Ruelle@Sanuwave.com so she can help facilitate a meet time.

Additional information regarding SANWUAVE’s product portfolio is available through their website at https://sanuwave.com/

About SANUWAVE

SANUWAVE Health is focused on the research, development, and commercialization of its patented, non-invasive and biological response-activating medical systems for the repair and regeneration of skin, musculoskeletal tissue, and vascular structures.

SANUWAVE’s end-to-end wound care portfolio of regenerative medicine products and product candidates help restore the body’s normal healing processes. SANUWAVE applies and researches its patented energy transfer technologies in wound healing, orthopedic/spine, aesthetic/cosmetic, and cardiac/endovascular conditions.

