Vor Bio Appoints Eyal C. Attar, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vor Bio (Nasdaq: VOR), a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company, today announced that Eyal C. Attar, M.D., has joined Vor Bio as Chief Medical Officer (CMO). Dr. Attar brings more than 20 years of demonstrated clinical experience to the position, with previous roles as a clinician, bench researcher and clinical developer of treatments for hematologic malignancies.

“This is a time of tremendous momentum for Vor Bio with initial data expected later this year for our ongoing clinical trial of VOR33, and as we work towards our IND submission for VCAR33ALLO in the first half of next year,” said Dr. Robert Ang, Vor Bio’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Vor will greatly benefit from Eyal’s breadth and depth of clinical development experience in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) which spans from first-in-human studies through marketing authorization. Eyal also brings a demonstrated ability to execute clinical trials from start to finish in a collaborative team environment. We look forward to working with him as we continue to achieve our ambitious clinical goals and milestones.”

Dr. Attar most recently served as senior vice president and CMO for Aprea Therapeutics. In this role, he led development of Aprea’s lead programs, including overseeing clinical development, pharmacovigilance and regulatory filings. Dr. Attar worked closely on APR-246 (eprenetapopt), a cancer therapeutic pursuing indications including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), AML, and various solid tumors. Before Aprea, he held multiple positions in clinical development at Agios Pharmaceuticals, including Senior Medical Director and IDH Hematology Medical Lead, where he worked on various solid tumor and hematologic malignancy programs and contributed to the successful filing of multiple INDs. Dr. Attar has played a leadership role in all aspects of clinical development from Pre-IND through to marketing authorization for several products to treat patients with newly diagnosed and relapsed/refractory AML. Dr. Attar was previously an attending hematologist/oncologist at Massachusetts General Hospital focusing on leukemia, MDS, and other hematologic malignancies affecting the bone marrow and completed fellowship training at Dana-Farber Cancer Center and residency at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. Dr. Attar received his medical degree from the University of North Carolina School of Medicine.

“I am very excited to join the team at Vor Bio. Having worked with patients with AML, and with some of the innovative therapies being developed to treat this disease, I see incredible potential in Vor’s novel cell & genome engineering approach,” said Dr. Attar. “I look forward to working with the entire team on this exciting journey to potentially transform outcomes for patients with blood cancers.”

About Vor Bio

Vor Bio is a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company that aims to change the standard of care for patients with blood cancers by engineering hematopoietic stem cells to enable targeted therapies post-transplant. For more information, visit: www.vorbio.com.

Inducement Equity Award

In connection with this appointment, Vor Bio granted Dr. Attar an inducement equity award in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The grant, which is outside the Vor Bio 2021 Equity Incentive Plan, was approved by the Compensation Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors, as an inducement material to Dr. Attar entering into employment with Vor Bio. The grant to Dr. Attar consists of incentive stock options to purchase 364,000 shares of common stock of Vor Bio, $0.0001 par value per share (Common Stock), with a term of not more than 10 years and an exercise price equal to $3.77 per share, the closing price of shares of Common Stock on the grant date. 1/4th of the shares underlying the options vest on October 11, 2023, with the remainder vesting in equal monthly installments over 3 years, subject to Dr. Attar’s continued service as of each such date.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “aim,” “continue,” “could,” “expect,” “forward,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “promise,” “should,” “target,” “towards,” “will,” “working,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements in this press release include Vor Bio’s statements regarding the potential of Vor Bio’s multiplex editing approach for the treatment of AML and of Vor Bio’s approach to editing hematopoietic stem cells more generally, the progress of Vor Bio’s ongoing clinical trials, and the promise of Vor Bio’s novel platform. Vor Bio may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including: uncertainties inherent in the initiation and completion of preclinical studies and clinical trials and clinical development of Vor Bio’s product candidates, as well as the results of such studies and trials; and availability of funding sufficient for its foreseeable and unforeseeable operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements. These and other risks are described in greater detail under the caption “Risk Factors” included in Vor Bio’s most recent annual or quarterly report and in other reports it has filed or may file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Vor Bio expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Contacts:

Media & Investors:

Sarah Spencer

+1 857-242-6076

sspencer@vorbio.com