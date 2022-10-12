Monopar Announces Presentation Selected for 2022 Connective Tissue Oncology Society (CTOS) Annual Meeting

WILMETTE, Ill., Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: MNPR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing proprietary therapeutics designed to extend life or improve the quality of life for cancer patients, today announced that its abstract on camsirubicin submitted to the 2022 Connective Tissue Oncology Society (CTOS) Annual Meeting has been selected for a poster presentation. CTOS 2022, held in Vancouver, Canada, brings together the world’s leading sarcoma specialists. Monopar’s poster will be the first formal release of data from its ongoing Phase 1b open-label clinical trial of camsirubicin in advanced soft tissue sarcoma (ASTS) patients.



“We are looking forward to sharing data from our dose-escalating camsirubicin study with leading sarcoma specialists from around the world in a little over a month,” said Chandler Robinson, MD, Monopar’s Chief Executive Officer.

Meeting Details:

Event: Connective Tissue Oncology Society (CTOS) Annual Meeting Conference

Date: November 16-19, 2022

Location: Vancouver Convention Centre, Vancouver, BC, Canada

About Monopar Therapeutics Inc.

Monopar Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing proprietary therapeutics designed to extend life or improve the quality of life for cancer patients. Monopar's pipeline consists of Validive® for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy-induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; camsirubicin for the treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcoma; a late-stage preclinical antibody, MNPR-101, for advanced cancers and severe COVID-19; and an early-stage camsirubicin analog, MNPR-202, for various cancers. For more information, visit: www.monopartx.com .

