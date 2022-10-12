Harsco Corporation Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2022 Results and Conference Call

CAMP HILL, Pa., Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) today announced that it will issue its third quarter 2022 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 prior to NYSE market open. The Company will also host its quarterly conference call and webcast that morning beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Those who wish to listen to the conference call webcast should visit the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.harsco.com. The live call also can be accessed using the below dial-in details. Please ask to join the Harsco Corporation call. Listeners are advised to dial in approximately ten minutes prior to the call. If you are unable to listen to the live call, the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website.

Conference Call Details for Investors and Financial Analysts

Date: Tuesday, November 1, 2022

Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Dial-in (US): (833) 634-5019

Dial-in (International): (412) 902-4237

