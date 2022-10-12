Alluxio Featured Speaker and Silver Sponsor at QCon San Francisco

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alluxio , the developer of the open source data orchestration platform for data driven workloads such as large-scale analytics and AI/ML, today announced its participation in QCon San Francisco, taking place October 24 - 28, 2022 at the Hyatt Regency San Francisco.



Alluxio Session at QCon San Francisco

Tuesday, October 25 at 2:55 pm PDT – “ Architecting Your Data Platform Across Clusters, Regions, and Clouds ,” by Adit Madan, director of product management at Alluxio.

Data platform teams are increasingly challenged with accessing multiple data stores that are separated from compute engines, such as Spark, Presto, TensorFlow or PyTorch. Whether data is distributed across multiple datacenters and/or clouds, a successful heterogeneous data platform requires efficient data access. Alluxio enables companies to embrace the cloud migration strategy or multi-cloud architecture for large-scale analytics and AI workloads. Alluxio also helps scale out platform adoption for analytics and AI across multiple tenants and applications teams.

Join Alluxio’s Director of Product Management, Adit Madan, to learn:

Key challenges with architecting a successful heterogeneous data platform

How to increase agility and lower TCO by scaling compute and storage independently across environments without data copies

How companies from different industries are using Alluxio to meet the needs of their own data environment and workload requirements



QCon registration is open here .

Additionally, at P99 Conf on October 19 and 20, Alluxio Founding Engineer and VP of Open Source Bin Fan’s session titled, “ Building a High-Performance Scalable Metadata Service for a Distributed File System ,” can be viewed virtually throughout the event. Bin will also join Meta’s Ke Wang at the Linux Foundation Member Summit on November 8 co-presenting a session titled, “ How to Foster Cross Community Collaboration, Lessons Learned .”

About Alluxio

Proven at global web scale in production for modern data services, Alluxio is the developer of open source data orchestration software for the cloud. Alluxio moves data closer to data analytics and machine learning compute frameworks in any cloud across clusters, regions, and clouds, providing memory-speed data access to files and objects. Intelligent data tiering and caching deliver greater performance and reliability to customers in financial services, high tech, retail and telecommunications. Alluxio is in production use today at eight out of the top ten internet companies . Venture-backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Seven Seas Partners, Volcanic Ventures, and Hillhouse Capital. Alluxio was founded at UC Berkeley’s AMPLab by the creators of the Tachyon open source project. For more information, contact info@alluxio.com or follow us on LinkedIn , or Twitter .

