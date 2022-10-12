Infinidat Raises the Bar for Enterprise Storage and Cyber Resilience with Significant New Enhancements

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinidat, a leading provider of enterprise storage solutions, today announced a series of significant enhancements on its InfiniBox® and InfiniGuard® platforms, expanding capabilities, guaranteed SLAs, and capacity to reinforce Infinidat’s leadership position for primary storage, modern data protection, and cyber resilience. The new enhancements give enterprises the ability to improve cyber resilience with broader InfiniSafe® capabilities, guaranteed rapid recovery from a cyberattack, a greener data center with reduced enterprise power and cooling needs, and lower total cost of ownership by double digits beyond what is currently possible with existing systems.



“Infinidat is setting the standard for enterprise storage,” said Phil Bullinger, CEO of Infinidat. “We listened to the challenges customers in the enterprise and cloud service provider markets have and are solving those challenges by enhancing our InfiniBox and InfiniGuard platforms with additional best-in-class capabilities, rock-solid guarantees, and an even greater ability to improve cyber resilience and optimize TCO. Delivering an unmatched experience and exceeding our customers’ expectations continue to define and drive Infinidat, and with our single software defined storage architecture across our family of platforms enabling a new suite of features and functions, there has never been a better time to upgrade or bring in our industry acclaimed enterprise storage solutions.”

The new enhancements include:

Expanded InfiniSafe capabilities on InfiniGuard – larger capacity for a dedicated InfiniSafe repository of up to 35PB of effective capacity for immutable snapshots, a full backup repository of up to 50PB of effective capacity, and the doubling extendable retention of InfiniSafe immutable snapshots up to 60 days.

– larger capacity for a dedicated InfiniSafe repository of up to 35PB of effective capacity for immutable snapshots, a full backup repository of up to 50PB of effective capacity, and the doubling extendable retention of InfiniSafe immutable snapshots up to 60 days. New cyber storage resilience guarantees on InfiniGuard – guaranteed recoverability of InfiniSafe immutable snapshots, and recovery of those immutable snapshots in 20 minutes or less guaranteed, regardless of the size of the snapshot.

– guaranteed recoverability of InfiniSafe immutable snapshots, and recovery of those immutable snapshots in 20 minutes or less guaranteed, regardless of the size of the snapshot. Increased capacity and expanded VMware capabilities on InfiniBox – improving return on investment (ROI) and lowering total cost of ownership (TCO) by up to 36%; reducing power usage by 42% per effective PB to meet sustainability requirements and fulfill the promise of “green IT”; and providing support for NVMe-oF (Over Fabrics) − NVMe/TCP for 30% more IOPs and 35% less latency than iSCSI.



With the increased need for cyber resilience and modern data protection, the enhanced InfiniGuard platform includes two dedicated repositories. The InfiniSafe repository is dedicated for cyber resilience, delivering up to 35PB of effective capacity for use with InfiniSafe’s immutable snapshots. The backup repository is dedicated for modern data protection and backup/recovery, providing up to 50PB effective capacity. Additionally, InfiniSafe immutable snapshots now have double the retention period (up to 60 days).

For primary storage, the larger capacity InfiniBox platform delivers 17.287PB effective capacity. This enhancement expands the use of the InfiniBox to wider storage consolidation – with more capacity in the exact same footprint as previous models. Fewer arrays are needed to gain a substantial increase in storage capacity, reducing TCO by up to 36% and improving efficiency in power and cooling per PB up to 42%, along with less to recycle upon system retirement.

To meet and exceed customer expectations for performance, cyber resilience, availability, and efficiency, Infinidat offers a broad set of guaranteed SLAs for its storage and cyber resilience platforms. With today’s announcement, the company is adding two new guarantees for the InfiniGuard solution: guaranteed recoverability of InfiniSafe immutable snapshots, and guaranteed recovery time of those immutable snapshots in 20 minutes or less on secondary storage.

In addition, with the latest version of its unique single software defined storage architecture, Infinidat delivers two new capabilities to enhance modern VMware infrastructures: NVMe over TCP certification with vSphere ESXi, and vVols replication with VMware Site Recovery Manager (SRM) integration. This makes Infinidat one of the few providers with an enterprise storage solution certified with NVMe/TCP for VMware.

“Data protection and cyber security are among the top priorities for enterprises worldwide,” said Phil Goodwin, Research Vice President, Infrastructure Software Platforms, IDC. “End-users continue to search for solutions that can raise the bar in providing full cyber storage protection with confidence. By expanding upon Infinidat’s primary storage guarantees with the launch of its InfiniGuard cyber storage resilience guarantees, the company now offers a comprehensive suite of guarantees that can provide a significant value-add to their customers.”

“Infinidat has done it again, giving us the ability to dramatically lower the total cost of ownership for our customers' enterprise storage environments,” said Stan Wysocki, President, Mark III Systems. “Coming out with storage solutions that have a significantly higher capacity, yet the same footprint, while simultaneously improving cyber storage resilience, has immediate benefits for substantial CAPEX and OPEX reductions and a more cyber secure environment for our customers. We love the direction that Infinidat is taking its solutions, and we love the guarantees, which make the company not only our vendor, but also our partner.”

“The challenges and risks of cyberattacks are top of the agenda in enterprise data center environments and the new Infinidat cyber storage resilience capabilities − with InfiniSafe on InfiniGuard, enable us to offer a solution based on innovative technology from one of the leading enterprise storage solutions providers. In the event of a cyberattack the key is to mitigate downtime, with recovery of the immutable data fundamental to getting an organization operational and online. Infinidat’s new InfiniSafe cyber storage guarantees for InfiniGuard ensure both the immutability of InfiniSafe snapshots and guarantees swift recoverability of those immutable snapshots,” said John Greenwood, Chief Strategy Officer at Virtual Effect.

For more information about the new enhancements, go to the following blog posts that accompany today’s announcement at the links below:

For more information about InfiniBox and InfiniGuard, click here.

About Infinidat

Infinidat helps enterprises and service providers empower their data-driven competitive advantage at scale. Infinidat’s software defined storage architecture delivers microsecond latency, 100% availability, and scalability with a significantly lower total cost of ownership than competing storage technologies. The company offers an award-winning portfolio of enterprise storage solutions for primary and secondary storage deployments. The corporate headquarters are based in Herzliya, Israel, and U.S. headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.infinidat.com .

Connect with Infinidat

About Infinidat

Read our blog

Follow us on Twitter

Join us on LinkedIn

Visit us on Facebook

See us on YouTube

Be our partner

Media Contact

Infinidat

Sapna Capoor

Director of Global Communications

scapoor@infinidat.com | Mobile: +44 (0) 7789684159