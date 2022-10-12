Erasca Announces Four Poster Presentations at the Upcoming 34th EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium

Initial Phase 1/1b patient data for ERK1/2 inhibitor ERAS-007 and SHP2 inhibitor ERAS-601 in advanced solid tumors show safe and tolerable profiles for combination development



CNS-penetrant EGFR inhibitor ERAS-801 demonstrates superior anti-tumor activity over osimertinib in preclinical model of EGFR mutant NSCLC with CNS metastases

Potent and selective KRAS G12D inhibitors identified with robust, dose-dependent anti-tumor activity

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Erasca, Inc. (Nasdaq: ERAS), a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers, today announced four poster presentations at the 34th EORTC-NCI-AACR (ENA) Symposium on molecular targets and cancer therapeutics taking place October 26-28 in Barcelona, Spain.

“Our pipeline continues to advance, and we are excited to share clinical data from our ERAS-007 ERK and ERAS-601 SHP2 programs showing well-behaved pharmacokinetic characteristics, favorable safety and tolerability profiles, and monotherapy efficacy activity that support the potential of both agents to be backbone therapies for the combination treatment of RAS/MAPK pathway-driven solid tumors. We look forward to reporting combination data in the first half of 2023 with ERAS-007 in gastrointestinal cancers and with ERAS-601 in triple wildtype colorectal cancer,” said Jonathan E. Lim, M.D., Erasca’s chairman, CEO, and co-founder. “Preclinical data characterizing our lead EGFR program further bolster the CNS penetration aspects and broad therapeutic potential of ERAS-801. Additionally, our RAS franchise continues to progress, and we are pleased to share new preclinical data showcasing promising compounds from our ERAS-4 program targeting the KRAS G12D oncogenic mutation.”

Poster Presentation Details

Abstract 224: Preliminary results from HERKULES-1: A Phase 1b/2, Open-label, Multi-center Study of ERAS-007, an Oral ERK1/2 Inhibitor, in Patients with Advanced or Metastatic Solid Tumors

Presenter: Judy Wang, M.D., Florida Cancer Specialists, Sarah Cannon Research Institute

Session/Code: Molecular Targeted Agents 2/PP32



Inhibiting ERK, the most distal node of the RAS/MAPK pathway, has the potential to shut down oncogenic signaling. Preliminary HERKULES-1 Phase 1b data evaluating ERAS-007, an oral ERK1/2 inhibitor with prolonged target residence time and efficacy across broad mutational subtypes, demonstrated encouraging single agent activity and favorable safety and tolerability in patients with metastatic solid tumors refractory to standard therapies (NCT04866134).

Well-behaved pharmacokinetic characteristics enable intermittent BID-QW dosing (i.e., twice daily on a single day each week), offering a novel dosing regimen for combination development

Monitorable and manageable adverse event (AE) profile with mostly grade 1 and 2 treatment-related AEs and no dose limiting toxicities (DLTs)

Unconfirmed partial response in a patient with KRAS G12V mutated pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) was observed following single agent treatment

Initial Phase 1b combination data from HERKULES-2 in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) are expected in 2023 and from HERKULES-3 in gastrointestinal malignances are expected in the first half of 2023

Abstract 95: Preliminary results from FLAGSHP-1: A Phase 1 dose escalation study of ERAS-601, a potent SHP2 inhibitor, in patients with previously treated advanced or metastatic solid tumors

Presenter: Meredith McKean M.D., M.P.H., Sarah Cannon Research Institute

Session/Code: New Drugs/PP22

Inhibition of SHP2, a convergent RTK signaling node governing cellular growth and survival, has the potential to suppress oncogenic signaling and limit the development of therapeutic resistance as part of a combination regimen. Preliminary Phase 1 data from the ongoing FLAGSHP-1 trial in advanced solid tumors demonstrated promising single agent safety and tolerability and supported the potential of ERAS-601, a potent and selective SHP2 inhibitor, to enhance efficacy in combination with other targeted therapies (NCT04670679).

Well-behaved pharmacokinetic properties enable both twice daily (BID) and daily (QD) dosing; maximum tolerated doses for BID and QD dosing identified

Treatment-related AEs were reversible, manageable, and consistent with the known mechanism of action for the SHP2 inhibitor class

Confirmed partial response in a patient with a BRAF class III mutation was observed following single agent treatment

Preliminary clinical data support continued development in combination with other anti-cancer therapies. Initial Phase 1b data from FLAGSHP-1 in combination with cetuximab in patients with triple wildtype (KRAS/NRAS/BRAF wildtype) CRC are expected in the first half of 2023. Currently also evaluating ERAS-601 + sotorasib in patients with NSCLC in HERKULES-2 study

Abstract 90: The CNS-penetrant EGFR inhibitor, ERAS-801, shows promising nonclinical activity in a CNS metastases model of EGFR mutant NSCLC

Presenter: David Nathanson, Ph.D., University of California, Los Angeles

Session/Code: New Drugs/PP22

High central nervous system (CNS) penetration and comprehensive inhibition of both mutated and wildtype forms are limiting therapeutic factors of approved EGFR inhibitors. ERAS-801 is an oral, highly selective EGFR inhibitor with CNS penetration that is four times higher than approved EGFR inhibitors and comprehensive inhibition against oncogenic EGFRvIII alterations and wildtype.

ERAS-801 is highly CNS penetrant and has in vitro activity against EGFR alterations observed in NSCLC

Preclinical data characterizing the activity of ERAS-801 in a CNS metastases model of EGFR mutant NSCLC support superior anti-tumor activity in these lesions with ERAS-801 relative to osimertinib, the current standard of care treatment for patients with EGFR mutant NSCLC

ERAS-801 is currently being evaluated in recurrent glioblastoma multiforme in the Phase 1 THUNDERBBOLT-1 trial (NCT05222802)



Abstract 54: Non-clinical identification and characterization of KRAS G12D inhibitors

Presenter: Alexei Brooun, Ph.D., Erasca, Inc.

Session: Molecular Targeted Agents 1/PP20

Currently there are no approved drugs that directly target KRAS G12D, the most prevalent KRAS oncogenic mutation that frequently occurs in PDAC (37%), CRC (12%), and NSCLC (4%).

Erasca has developed novel compounds that preferentially bind to the GDP state of KRAS G12D as part of its ERAS-4 program

Potent and selective KRAS G12D inhibitors have been identified with robust dose-dependent tumor growth inhibition and regression activity in a PDAC cell line-derived xenograft (CDX) model

Lead optimization is ongoing with the aim of identifying a development candidate to advance into clinical studies



