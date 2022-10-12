X1 Esports-owned Tyrus LLC Announces Commercial Progress During 2022

Tyrus-managed YouTube star, Brizzy Voices signs deal with Warner Brothers



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- X1 Esports and Entertainment Ltd. (CSE:XONE; OTCQX: XOEEF; FSE: ZI0) (“X1” or the “Company”), a video games and media portfolio company, is pleased to provide a corporate update on commercial progress with its wholly-owned subsidiary Tyrus LLC, a leading social media influencer management firm empowering gamers, content creators and influencers.

“The power and potential of influencer-led marketing campaigns has led to major global brands increasingly looking to gaming and esports influencers to help build profile for their newest and hottest products with Gen Z audiences,” said Amanda Solomon, head of Tyrus LLC. “We have seen very solid month-on-month growth since the start of the year and are already filling a strong pipeline into 2023 and beyond. To see our talent working with a growing number of the world’s largest and most notable brands shows the impact and unique influence these creators have with their GenZ audiences, and the strength of this as a key marketing channel going forward.”

Tyrus has seen steady growth in brand deals – contracted campaigns or product placements for brands with Tyrus-managed influencer talent – during 2022. Brand deals for talent grew almost 90% from March 2022 to July 2022, going from an average of 18 to 34 contracts closed per month.

Notable brand campaigns participated in by Tyrus talent included:

Amazon partnered with Tyrus talent IAmBrandon , on a campaign featuring its cloud gaming service, Luna

, on a campaign featuring its cloud gaming service, Luna HelloFresh-backed original competitive Twitch cooking series, ‘Unleash the Feast’, guest starred four members of Tyrus’ client roster: PastaroniRavioli , Shado_Temple , EdgarAllanBroLIVE , and Catieosaurus (1.6M TikTok followers)

, , , and (1.6M TikTok followers) Kate Stark engaged by BMO to appear on Twitch stream, ‘Where Gaming Meets Banking’

BMO to appear on Twitch stream, ‘Where Gaming Meets Banking’ Warner Brothers partnered with Tyrus talent Brizzy Voices (2.08M YouTube followers) on the showcase for the 20th anniversary of the release of Harry Potter

“Since acquiring Tyrus earlier this year, we have been incredibly impressed by the company’s steady and continued growth. It was recently recognized by Business Insider1 as one of the top influencer talent management firms in the space with agents who are among the most impactful in the industry,” said Mark Elfenbein, CEO of X1 Esports. “We’re excited with the progress we’re seeing and believe with the appetite of large brands to tap into the unique appeal and reach of gaming influencers, this level of growth is sustainable in the long term.”

About Tyrus

Tyrus LLC d/b/a Tyrus Talent Services is a content creator and social media influencer management firm and a wholly-owned subsidiary of X1 Esports. Founded in 2017 by James Boehm and led by CEO Amanda Solomon, Tyrus Talent Services specializes in helping creators define, grow, and evolve their brands by offering services such as; platform management, social media management, & agency representation.

About X1

X1 Esports and Entertainment is a diversified portfolio company with assets across the gaming, esports, media, and entertainment industries. Based in Vancouver, BC they are publicly traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol (CSE: XONE).

