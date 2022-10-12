Mass Technology Leadership Council Announces Tech Top 50

BOSTON, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mass Technology Leadership Council (MassTLC) announced honorees of its Tech Top 50 on October 11th at a live reception held at Verizon’s new Innovation Center in Boston. The Tech Top 50 recognizes the region’s tech companies, leaders, and technologies that have made a significant impact during the past year across eleven categories: Business Accomplishment, Environmental Impact, Leadership, Mosaic (for DEI leadership), Social Responsibility Impact, and the Technology of the Year categories: Advanced Manufacturing, Clean Tech, Consumer Tech, Cybersecurity, Healthcare Tech, and Robotics.
Forty-nine honorees were chosen across these categories, with the final recognition, the Commonwealth Award, given to industry pioneer and co-creator of the spreadsheet, Dan Bricklin. The Commonwealth Award is MassTLC’s greatest honor and is presented each year to an individual who has contributed at the highest level to the tech industry throughout his or her career.
Over the course of the next few weeks, MassTLC will share the stories of the recipients to spotlight their accomplishments and their impact on customers, partners, employees, and the broader community.
“We are thrilled to be back in person to celebrate the amazing innovators and technologies that this region is known for,” said Sara Fraim, Vice President of Programs and Policy for MassTLC. “The camaraderie of the Massachusetts tech community is truly special.”
Tech Top 50 Recipients Include:
|Business Accomplishment
Winner: Akeneo
Honorees:
Definitive Healthcare
ezCater
Flywire
Mirakl
Vaxess
Environmental Impact
Winner: Schneider Electric
Honorees:
Kuva Systems
Salesforce
Leadership
Winner: Yogesh Gupta, Progress Software
Honorees:
Peter Bauer, Mimecast
Jim Heppelmann, PTC
Chris Lynch, AtScale
Max Pedro, Takeoff Technologies
Milan Shetti, Rocket Software
Mosaic
Winner: Kameelah Benjamin-Fuller, PTC
Honorees:
Luis Alvarez, MassMutual
Steve Faberman, Progress
Allyson Livingstone, athenahealth
Patrice Saviano, MassMutual
Social Responsibility Impact
Winner: MassRobotics
Honorees:
Akamai Technologies
Definitive Healthcare
Flywire
iRobot
Progress
PTC
Salesforce
Toast
|Technology of the Year: Advanced
Manufacturing
Winner: Boston Materials
Honorees:
Markforged
PTC
Schneider Electric
Technology of the Year: Clean Tech
Winner: WiTricity
Honoree:
Embue
Technology of the Year: Consumer Tech
Winner: SpotOn Fence
Honorees:
Housing Navigator Massachusetts
Schneider Electric
Technology of the Year: Cybersecurity
Winner: Gradient Technologies
Honorees:
Akamai Technologies
CyberArk
NETSCOUT
Technology of the Year: Healthcare Tech
Winner: Linus Health
Honorees:
juli
Amwell
Technology of the Year: Robotics
Winner: Dexai Robotics
Honorees:
Boston Dynamics
Locus Robotics
Realtime Robotics
The Tech Top 50 is sponsored by Cigna, PNC Bank, and Schneider Electric.
