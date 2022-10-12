Mass Technology Leadership Council Announces Tech Top 50

BOSTON, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mass Technology Leadership Council (MassTLC) announced honorees of its Tech Top 50 on October 11th at a live reception held at Verizon’s new Innovation Center in Boston. The Tech Top 50 recognizes the region’s tech companies, leaders, and technologies that have made a significant impact during the past year across eleven categories: Business Accomplishment, Environmental Impact, Leadership, Mosaic (for DEI leadership), Social Responsibility Impact, and the Technology of the Year categories: Advanced Manufacturing, Clean Tech, Consumer Tech, Cybersecurity, Healthcare Tech, and Robotics.

Forty-nine honorees were chosen across these categories, with the final recognition, the Commonwealth Award, given to industry pioneer and co-creator of the spreadsheet, Dan Bricklin. The Commonwealth Award is MassTLC’s greatest honor and is presented each year to an individual who has contributed at the highest level to the tech industry throughout his or her career.

Over the course of the next few weeks, MassTLC will share the stories of the recipients to spotlight their accomplishments and their impact on customers, partners, employees, and the broader community.

“We are thrilled to be back in person to celebrate the amazing innovators and technologies that this region is known for,” said Sara Fraim, Vice President of Programs and Policy for MassTLC. “The camaraderie of the Massachusetts tech community is truly special.”

Tech Top 50 Recipients Include:

The Tech Top 50 is sponsored by Cigna, PNC Bank, and Schneider Electric.



