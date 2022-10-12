VEON Boosts Uzbekistan’s IT Powerhouse with its AdTech, Big Data and Cybersecurity Services





VEON invests in digital skills, opens AdTech operation, and expands big data analytics and cybersecurity labs to support Uzbekistan plan to become Central Asian IT Hub

Amsterdam, 12 October 2022: VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and online services, today announces new initiatives aimed at bridging the IT talent gap in Uzbekistan and supporting the country’s plan to become a major IT hub in Central Asia. Working through its Beeline Uzbekistan operating company, VEON will be bringing in leading digital advertising expertise through the opening of a regional hub for AdTech services, and expanding its big data analytics and cybersecurity labs in the country.

The announcements were made at the meeting between the Minister for IT and Communications Development of the Republic of Uzbekistan, and the CEO of VEON Group, Kaan Terzioglu.

To accelerate the digital ecosystem of Uzbekistan and Central Asia, VEON will be opening a regional hub of its OTM Global digital advertising organization. The new OTM operation will be hiring up to 70 digital advertising technology professionals over the next year, who will be located on Uzbekistan’s new IT Park in Tashkent. The company will initially focus on digital advertising services for the Central Asia markets, with the aim of expanding and becoming a global provider in coming years.

VEON will also expand its BeeLab facility in Uzbekistan, creating an advanced expertise in big data analytics and cyber security. By the end of 2023, VEON expects to grow the current BeeLab employee base of 130 to over 250, to establish a core resource of IT professionals in Uzbekistan across the disciplines of data science, software development, Scrum Masters and solution architects. These professionals will expand BeeLab’s work on data analytics and cybersecurity for its new and existing financial and fintech clients across Uzbekistan and the Central Asia region.

“Our country's future lies with the digital generation. That is why Uzbekistan is actively partnering with leading companies and organisations, whose global expertise is helping us grow our human capital and create ever more momentum in the realisation of our digital ambitions. We are pleased to see that VEON supports our President's initiative to transform Uzbekistan into a regional IT hub, by attracting specialists to the IT industry and developing advanced competencies that will build a pool of highly qualified specialists," explains Sherzod Shermatov, Minister of Information Technologies and Communications of Uzbekistan.





“Uzbekistan is opening its doors to the digital world and we are committed to helping it emerge as an IT hub that can benefit the whole of the Central Asian region,” states Kaan Terzioglu, CEO of VEON Group. “The core constituent of building a digital economy is the data and IT skills available to the country. Through the investments we are making in IT services and the development of data skills, we believe that we are putting in place important building blocks for economic growth and Uzbekistan’s digital future.”

About VEON

VEON is a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and online services to over 200 million customers in seven high-growth markets. We are transforming people’s lives, empowering individuals, creating opportunities for greater digital inclusion and driving economic growth across countries that are home to more than 8% of the world’s population. Headquartered in Amsterdam, VEON is listed on NASDAQ and Euronext.

For more information, visit: https://www.veon.com

About Beeline Uzbekistan

Beeline Uzbekistan is the biggest mobile operator in the country and was the first to launch a 4G network, in 2014. The company has made large investments in telecommunications infrastructure in recent years, including the roll-out of more than 3,000 base stations.

Beeline Uzbekistan is part of VEON Group. The operator has more than eight million subscribers and over 1,600 employees. Since entering the Uzbekistan market in 2006, VEON has invested more than $1.2 billion in the country's telecommunications industry.

More information: https://beeline.uz/uz

PR Contact: vbutnik@beeline.uz

Disclaimer

This release contains “forward-looking statements,” as the phrase is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and include statements relating to, among other things, VEON’s commercial partnerships and digital transformation plans in Uzbekistan. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which VEON cannot predict with accuracy and some of which VEON might not even anticipate. The forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date of this release. VEON does not undertake to publicly update, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws, any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after such dates or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

