BrainsWay Launches Social Media Sweepstakes in Observance of Depression Awareness Month

BURLINGTON, Mass. and JERUSALEM, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ & TASE: BWAY) (“BrainsWay” or the “Company”), a global leader in the advanced noninvasive treatment of brain disorders, today announced the launch of its nationwide Sweepstakes - Don’t Miss Another Moment - in conjunction with Depression Awareness Month. Participants on social media can enter starting Friday, Oct. 14 and continue throughout the month of October for a chance to win a $2,000 Airbnb gift card.



The focus of the campaign is to showcase BrainsWay’s first-ever commercial that encourages people living with mental health disorders to find help so they don’t miss another moment of their lives. Many times those with a mental health condition miss out on life’s most precious moments due to depression, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), and more.

“It is our mission at BrainsWay to boldly advance neuroscience to improve health and transform lives. We want to create a world where mental health is within reach for all,” said BrainsWay President and CEO Christopher von Jako, Ph.D. “Many people living with a mental health condition like depression often miss out on life’s most precious moments. We hope that this year’s Sweepstakes prize allows someone to create special moments and memories with their loved ones through travel.”

To enter the Sweepstakes, participants must follow or like one of BrainsWay’s social channels ( Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram ), and share the Don’t Miss Another Moment commercial using the hashtag #DontMissAnotherMoment to qualify.

The Don’t Miss Another Moment Sweepstakes demonstrates BrainsWay’s commitment to raising awareness and education around mental health, in observance of Depression Awareness Month. It allows social media users to learn from those living with mental health conditions and helps alleviate the stigma of seeking help. No one should have to miss out on cherished life moments due to mental illness.

About BrainsWay

BrainsWay is a global leader in advanced noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders. The Company is boldly advancing neuroscience with its proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS™) platform technology to improve health and transform lives. BrainsWay is the first and only TMS company to obtain three FDA-cleared indications backed by pivotal studies demonstrating clinically proven efficacy. Current indications include major depressive disorder (including reduction of anxiety symptoms, commonly referred to as anxious depression), obsessive-compulsive disorder, and smoking addiction. The Company is dedicated to leading through superior science and building on its unparalleled body of clinical evidence. Additional clinical trials of Deep TMS in various psychiatric, neurological, and addiction disorders are underway. Founded in 2003, with offices in Burlington, MA and Jerusalem, Israel, BrainsWay is committed to increasing global awareness of and broad access to Deep TMS. For the latest news and information about BrainsWay, please visit www.brainsway.com .

