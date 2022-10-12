Bioventus to Showcase Full Orthobiologics and Ultrasonic Portfolio at NASS in Chicago   

DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bioventus Inc. (Nasdaq: BVS) (“Bioventus” or the “Company”), a global leader in innovations for active healing, will present its spine procedural solutions portfolio at the North American Spine Society (NASS) meeting in Chicago, October 12 through 15.

By combining the power of the neXus® BoneScalpel® for decompression with OSTEOAMP® bone graft for fusions, Bioventus Procedural Solutions is the go-to portfolio for spine surgeons who demand the best. “One year post-acquisition, we are seeing cross-pollination from our combined customer base, ensuring more surgeons have access to these great technologies,” Andrew Hosmer, general manager at Bioventus said. “Legacy neXus users are rapidly adopting OSTEOAMP into their practices and our bone graft customers are expanding their neXus utilization.”

Bioventus continues to invest in the future of both portfolios with the newest product launch, expanding their reach in the rapidly growing minimally invasive spine segment. The BoneScalpel Access handpiece 20 mm blade and Micro Hook Shaver will be available throughout the U.S. on October 17. The BoneScalpel Access handpiece allows surgeons to leverage the many advantages of ultrasonic bone cutting in minimally invasive spinal procedures. Combined with OSTEOAMP Flowable, Bioventus now has a full portfolio for MIS spine procedures, the fastest growing segment of spine surgery.

“BoneScalpel Access is finally allowing ultrasonics to go into spaces and through tubes for spine surgery, allowing me to treat patients optimally with the safest and least invasive way possible. Line of sight down the slightly angled shaft facilitates maximal visualization of the anatomy.” said Tiffany G. Perry, MD, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

The Bioventus surgical solutions portfolio brings together innovative products that add value for surgical applications in decompression and fusion.

About Bioventus

Bioventus delivers clinically proven, cost-effective products that help people heal quickly and safely. Its mission is to make a difference by helping patients resume and enjoy active lives. The Innovations for Active Healing from Bioventus include offerings for pain treatment, restorative therapies and surgical solutions. Built on a commitment to high quality standards, evidence-based medicine and strong ethical behavior, Bioventus is a trusted partner for physicians worldwide. For more information, visit bioventus.com, and follow the Company on LinkedIn and Twitter. Bioventus and the Bioventus logo are registered trademarks of Bioventus LLC. BoneScalpel Access is a trademark and SonicOne, SonaStar and neXus are registered trademarks of Misonix, Inc.



Summary for Indications of Use

The BoneScalpel Access handpiece is indicated for use in the fragmentation and aspiration of soft and hard (e.g., bone) tissue in the following surgical specialties: Neurosurgery, Gastrointestinal and Affiliated Organ Surgery, Urological Surgery, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, General Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Gynecology, External Genitalia – condyloma – benign tumors – (lipomas, fibromas, and leiomyomas) malignant primary metastatic tumors of all types and the following cystic lesions: Bartholin’s cysts, Vestibular adenitis, Inclusion cysts, Sebaceous cysts. Abdominal Area – any abnormal growth, cystic or solid, benign or malignant, involving the ovary, fallopian tube, uterus, or the supporting structures of the uterus except as contraindicated for uterine fibroids. Thoracic Surgery – limited pulmonary reception such as segmetectomies, nonanatomical subsegmetectomies and metastatectomies.

OSTEOAMP may be used in situations where an autograft is appropriate. It should be restricted to homologous use for the repair, replacement or reconstruction of musculoskeletal defects.

SIGNAFUSE Strip is a bone graft substitute intended for use in bony voids or gaps of the skeletal system not intrinsic to the stability of the bony structure. These osseous defects may be surgically created or result from traumatic injury to the bone. SIGNAFUSE Bioactive Bone Graft is indicated to be combined with autologous bone marrow aspirate and packed into osseous defects of the extremities, pelvis and posterolateral spine. When used in the posterolateral spine, SIGNAFUSE Bioactive Bone Graft is to be used as an autograft extender. The device resorbs and is replaced by host bone during the healing process.

