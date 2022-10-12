CinCor Pharma Announces Oral Presentation of Phase 1 Data for Baxdrostat at the Upcoming 29th International Society of Hypertension 2022 Conference

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CINC) today announced that the company will present Phase 1 clinical data on its lead product candidate, baxdrostat, as part of an oral presentation at the upcoming 29th International Society of Hypertension (ISH) 2022 conference taking place October 12-16, 2022 in Kyoto, Japan. Baxdrostat is a highly selective, once daily, oral small molecule inhibitor of aldosterone synthase. The presentation will include clinical data from the randomized, Phase 1, placebo controlled multiple ascending dose (MAD) study which evaluated the safety, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of baxdrostat in healthy volunteers.



Pharmacokinetics, Pharmacodynamics, and Safety Results from a Phase 1 Multiple Ascending Dose Study of the Selective Aldosterone Synthase Inhibitor CIN-107 (baxdrostat)

Date/Time: Thursday October 13, 2022, 16:15 PM JST/3:15 AM ET

Presenter: James Hui, PhD, Vice President, Clinical Pharmacology and Translational Research at CinCor Pharma, Inc.

Oral Sessions Title: Resistant Hypertension

Session: S-16-3

Location: Annex Hall 1 (1F)

About CinCor

CinCor, founded in 2018, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a mission to bring innovation to the pharmaceutical treatment of cardio-renal diseases. Its lead asset, baxdrostat, a highly selective, oral small molecule inhibitor of aldosterone synthase, is in clinical development for the treatment of hypertension and primary aldosteronism.

About Baxdrostat

Baxdrostat (CIN-107) is a highly selective, oral small molecule inhibitor of aldosterone synthase, the enzyme responsible for the synthesis of aldosterone in the adrenal gland, in development for patient populations with significant unmet medical needs, including treatment-resistant hypertension and primary aldosteronism. Hypertension, which is defined by the American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association as resting blood pressure above 130/80 mm Hg, is generally acknowledged to be one of the most common preventable risk factors for premature death worldwide. Though often asymptomatic, hypertension significantly increases the risk of heart disease, stroke and kidney disease, amongst other diseases. It is estimated that as much as 20% of the global population suffers from hypertension, including nearly one-half of the adult population in the U.S., or 116 million hypertensive patients.