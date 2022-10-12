Commutifi and Liftango launch a new product aimed at helping Colorado companies maximize the Alternative Transportation Options Tax Credit

BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commutifi , a Boulder-based commute solutions company has launched a program to help eligible companies in Colorado plan and submit their employees’ commute programs to receive a 50% return on their Transportation Demand Management (TDM) program costs through the Alternative Transportation Options Tax Credit .



The new product is designed in response to the State of Colorado’s announcement that it will be providing tax relief to employers that promote alternative transportation options to their employees in 2023-2024. The final rules and clarification for accepted expenses will be released by the State in 2023, however getting started now ensures you collect the right data and will be ready to maximize your credit.

Commutifi has partnered with leading shared mobility technology provider Liftango to present Colorado employers with a host of alternative transportation options for their commuters. Liftango’s climate-positive carpool and Demand Responsive Transport (DRT) solutions deliver customized commuter mobility strategies that are exclusive, user-friendly, and seamlessly integrated with Commutifi’s data-driven commuter benefits programs. This partnership between Commutifi and Liftango unlocks a complete solution that empowers employers to design a holistic TDM strategy that reduces emissions, solves parking capacity challenges, and improves corporate sustainability.

“With this legislation Colorado has set the conditions to take a truly meaningful step towards changing commuting behaviors across the state. TDM works when legislation, data and technology come together to drive behavioral change. We are excited about partnering with Commutifi to support the businesses of Colorado to maximize the human and environmental benefits of the Alternative Transportation Options Tax Credit,” says Jacob Greig, CCO of Liftango.

Powered by Commutifi’s data-powered commuter platform, this new product provides a simple, five-step approach for companies who are looking to apply and maximize the tax credit. This product streamlines the entire process by offering a full analysis of companies’ commuter programs and goals:

Calculate their savings potential Commutifi reviews all commuting program costs, including shuttles, carpool, transit passes, parking, and more to determine how much companies could save with the tax credit.

Meet State requirements Commutifi deploys the “Register your Commute” platform at the workplace to meet the minimum requirements of the credit program to educate employees on alternate modes of transportation to and from the office.

Create improved TDM programs Commutifi works with the company to promote TDM programs designed to reduce the cost, time, and environmental impact of employee commuting.

Submit TDM plan to State Submit the commuter program and admin costs to the State, including how the company intends to notify employees about TDM plans and the steps to encourage employees to use alternate transportation options.

Gather all commute documents and finalize their application Export and include supporting documentation from the Commutifi platform and give testimony to the department to support the Tax Credit application.



"The new tax credit once again shows that Colorado is a leader in alternative transportation. By assisting businesses across the state in creating the best commuting options possible, the State is prioritizing employee happiness and retention while reducing overall commuter emissions. We're excited to be working alongside Liftango on a solution to support employers in Colorado by streamlining the entire process of claiming the credit and optimizing their employee commuter solutions,” says Andy Keeton, Head of Insights at Commutifi.

The solution is available now as a stand-alone product for companies eligible for the Colorado tax credit. Contact hello@commutifi.com for more information.

About Liftango

We help cities, communities and organizations reduce congestion and combat climate change by providing equitable access to shared transport through a carpool and on-demand transport technology platform. This technology makes the best use of vehicle capacity whilst giving passengers the freedom to control how they want to travel.

Together, we help:

Cities evolve into Smart Cities

Transit Agencies create better public bus systems

Private Bus Operators digitize their services to become more efficient

Corporates create sustainable and scalable mobility solutions for their staff

Property Developers design sites around future mobility solutions instead of using space for parking



We believe access to transportation is a fundamental right for people in modern society. Our technology provides convenient, efficient, and sustainable transportation for people who need it the most.

For more information, visit liftango.com **** or contact us at marketing@liftango.com

