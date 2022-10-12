NFT IBIZA Brings Experiential Art, Tech, and Finance to NFT IBIZA

Los Angeles, CA, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- partners@nftibiza.live comes to Ibiza NFT, the premiere experiential destination for arts, tech, finance, and future culture. The event is taking place in Ibiza right before the start of the season, featuring major headline performers, guests, showcases, panels, technology demos, art installations, music, film premiere parties, networking, and press junkets.



We are proud to introduce NFT Ibiza, an integrated conference experience that will take place in world-renowned venues throughout beautiful Ibiza, Spain. In an epic in-person conference, fueled by the rise of new disruptive technologies, participants will explore the island, an emerging global conduit for the adoption of Web3 in gaming, sports, music, art, and entertainment.



NFT events have increasingly become more mainstream since the meteoric rise of Non- Fungible Tokens in 2020. They attract hundreds of attendees each year and are held in global cities such as London, New York, Dubai, Paris, Los Angeles, and many more. This is often the place where investors and builders meet – the beginning of life- changing journeys.



For more information, contact partners@nftibiza.live or follow @NFT_ibiza_main on Twitter.

