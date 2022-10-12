Computational Biology Global Market to Reach $12.75 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 20.64%

Dublin, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Computational Biology Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global computational biology market is expected to decline from $4.89 billion in 2021 to $6.02 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.01%. The computational biology market is expected to reach $12.75 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 20.64%.



North America was the largest region in the computational biology market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the computational biology market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Government funding has been the major driver in the computational biology market. Governments across the globe are funding infrastructure and academic courses to improve the capabilities of computational biologics in R&D, educational institutions, and other sectors.

The rapid growth in government funding is expected to boost the demand for computational biological solutions, as they are widely used in R&D, clinical research, and other development activities. According to the study published in National Cancer Institute, the annual funding for cancer research and biological research increased from $5.9 billion in 2018 to $6.4 billion in 2020. Therefore, government funding is driving the growth of the computational biology market.



Computational bio-modelling is a key trend gaining popularity in the computational biologics market. Computational bio-modelling involves mathematical representation of the biological process to study complex behaviour. The companies operating in computational biologics are offering innovative services in computational bio-modelling to accelerate development activities. For instance, in 2020, Zymvol, a Spain-based provider of enzyme discovery and design services, launched new services in a combination of molecular modelling and bioinformatics to accelerate enzyme discovery and design services.



In March 2022, ZS Associates, a USA-based provider of professional services acquired Intomics for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, ZS Associates is focused on diversifying their business activities and offering its clients innovative solutions. Intomics is a Denmark-based provider of bioinformatics solutions and system biology.

Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Services: In-house; Contract

2) By Tools: Databases; Infrastructure (Hardware); Analysis Software and Services

3) Application: Cellular and Biological Simulation; Drug Discovery and Disease Modelling; Clinical Trials

4) End Users: Research; Pharmaceutical Industry; Commercial Applications



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Computational Biology Market Characteristics



3. Computational Biology Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Computational Biology



5. Computational Biology Market Size And Growth



6. Computational Biology Market Segmentation

7. Computational Biology Market Regional And Country Analysis



8. Asia-Pacific Computational Biology Market



9. China Computational Biology Market



10. India Computational Biology Market



11. Japan Computational Biology Market



12. Australia Computational Biology Market



13. Indonesia Computational Biology Market



14. South Korea Computational Biology Market



15. Western Europe Computational Biology Market



16. UK Computational Biology Market



17. Germany Computational Biology Market



18. France Computational Biology Market



19. Eastern Europe Computational Biology Market



20. Russia Computational Biology Market



21. North America Computational Biology Market



22. USA Computational Biology Market

23. South America Computational Biology Market



24. Brazil Computational Biology Market



25. Middle East Computational Biology Market



26. Africa Computational Biology Market



27. Computational Biology Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles



28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Computational Biology Market



29. Computational Biology Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



30. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Accelrys

Certara

Chemical Computing Group Inc.

Compugen Ltd.

Entelos, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/na6d0v