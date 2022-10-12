Blavity, Inc. Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blavity, Inc.'s Founder and CEO, Morgan DeBaun, is recognized as one of the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2022 at the Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) Builders and Innovators Summit in Healdsburg, California.

Goldman Sachs selected Morgan DeBaun from multiple industries to be honored at the two-day event.

Since launching Blavity, Inc. in 2014, Morgan has led the company through the successful acquisition of Travel Noire, a travel platform for Black millennials, and Shadow And Act, a Black entertainment news site. She also launched several profitable consumer summits, including Summit 21 for Black women creators and entrepreneurs, and AFROTECH™, the nation's largest tech conference for Black innovators and founders, coming to Austin, TX, Nov. 13-17.

"Blavity's portfolio of brands has seen significant growth in the last year as we're now reaching over 250M Black millennials and Gen Z per month," said Blavity Founder and CEO Morgan DeBaun. "We're honored to celebrate our community growth and business success at the Builders and Innovators Summit alongside leading entrepreneurs."

"We're delighted to recognize Morgan DeBaun as one of the most exceptional entrepreneurs of 2022," said David M. Solomon, Chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs. "She has made extraordinary contributions to a wide range of fields, and all of us look forward to meeting with these innovative thinkers."

In addition to honoring the most exceptional entrepreneurs, the Summit consists of general sessions and clinics led by seasoned entrepreneurs, academics, business leaders, and resident scholars.

ABOUT BLAVITY INC.

Blavity Inc. is a technology and news media company founded in 2014 around a simple idea: enable Black millennials to tell their own stories. Today, Blavity is home to the largest network of platforms and lifestyle brands serving Black millennials & Gen Z through original content, video, and unique experiences. The company has grown into a market leader for Black media, reaching over 250 million millennials per month through its growing brand portfolio, including Blavity News, 21Ninety, AfroTech, Travel Noire, Shadow & Act, Blavity Culture Ad Network, and Blavity TV.

