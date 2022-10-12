Global Machining Centers Market to Reach $22.8 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Machining Centers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957307/?utm_source=GNW
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Machining Centers estimated at US$15.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$22.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Vertical, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.6% CAGR and reach US$14.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Horizontal segment is readjusted to a revised 5.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.6% CAGR
- The Machining Centers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 5.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.4 Billion by the year 2027.
- Other Product Types Segment to Record 4.7% CAGR
- In the global Other Product Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 4.1% CAGR through the analysis period.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Strong Focus Shed on Automation in Manufacturing Provides the
Cornerstone for the Growth of Machining Centers
EXHIBIT 1: Robust Outlook for Industrial Automation Brightens
the Sentiment in the Machining Centers Market: Global
Opportunity for Industrial Automation (In US$ Billion) for
Years 2022, 2024 and 2026
Global Economic Update
EXHIBIT 2: Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral & Feed
Inflationary Pressures: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil
Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2022
EXHIBIT 3: War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based
Price Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation in 2022:
Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 Through 2024
EXHIBIT 4: After the Pandemic, Global Economic Uncertainty
Surges Amidst War, Inflation, Political Tensions & Supply
Chain Disruptions Aggravated by China?s Slowdown: World
Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for
the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023
Competition
EXHIBIT 5: Machining Centers - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
416 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Machining Centers: Overview, Types & Market Dynamics of the
Machine Tools Industry
EXHIBIT 6: Machining Centers is a Strong & Lucrative Part of
the Machine Tools Industry: % Share Breakdown of key Segments
in the Global Machine Tools Industry for the Year 2022
Recent Market Activity
Innovations
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Smart Machining Centers Become Pivotal to COVID-19-Led Shift
Towards Smart Manufacturing
CNC Machining Remains the Most Popular Subtractive
Manufacturing Technology. Here?s Why
Rise of Precision Manufacturing Spurs Investments in Precision
Machining Centers
EXHIBIT 7: Robust Demand for Precision Parts in Virtually Every
Sphere of Manufacturing Drives Opportunities for Machining
Centers: Global Precision Parts Market for the Years 2022,
2024, 2026 & 2028 (In US$ Million)
Market Witnesses Notable Uptick in Demand for Five-Axis
Machining Centers
Combining Subtractive and Additive Machining Capabilities is
the New Flavor of Innovation in Machining Centers
Horizontal Machining Centers Score Over Vertical Machining Centers
CNC Machining Centers With Miniature Inductive Sensors in the
Spotlight
Metal Fabrication Drives Demand for CNC Vertical Machining Centers
EXHIBIT 8: Strong Demand for Metal Fabrication Services
Translates Into Increased Business Opportunity for Machining
Centers: Global Sheet Metal Fabrication Services Market (In
US$ Million) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 & 2027
Rapid Mushrooming of Job Shops in Developing Countries Poised
to Benefit Demand
Reshoring Drives Growth Prospects in Developed Markets
Led by EVs, the Automotive Industry Emerges as a Major End-Use
Sector for Machining Centers
EXHIBIT 9: Making Parts for Next-Gen Vehicles & Ability to Move
Quickly from Prototyping to Mass Production to Spur Growth of
Machining Centers: Global Sales of EVs (In 000 Units) for
Years 2022, 2024 & 2026
Machining Centers Evolve as Preferred Tools for Manufacturing
Critical & Complex Components Aircraft Parts
EXHIBIT 10: The Massive Market for Aerospace Parts
Manufacturing to Expand the Addressable Market Opportunity for
Machining Centers: Global Aerospace Parts Manufacturing
Market (In US$ Billion) for Years 2022, 2024 and 2026
Heavy Equipment/Machinery Manufacturing Industry Promises
Bright Prospects
Special Focus on IoT Enabled Machining Centers
EXHIBIT 11: Strong Growth & Progressive Maturity of Industrial
Internet of Things (IIoT) Means the Technology is Ripe for
Integration in Machining Centers: Global Market for IIoT (In
US$ Billion) for Years 2022, 2024, 2026 and 2028
AI to Make an Impact on Machining Centers
Green Machining Centers Will Soon Be a Reality. Here?s All You
Need to Know
Innovations Remain Crucial for Sustained Growth
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
