New York, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Global Machining Centers Market to Reach $22.8 Billion by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Machining Centers estimated at US$15.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$22.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Vertical, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.6% CAGR and reach US$14.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Horizontal segment is readjusted to a revised 5.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.6% CAGR

- The Machining Centers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 5.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.4 Billion by the year 2027.

- Other Product Types Segment to Record 4.7% CAGR

- In the global Other Product Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 4.1% CAGR through the analysis period.



Ace Micromatic Group & Micromatic Machine Tools Pvt. Ltd.

Amera-Seiki Corp.

CHIRON Group SE

DMG Mori Co.,Ltd.

Doosan Machine Tools Co., Ltd.

Emerson Macchine S.R.L.

Fanuc Corporation

FFG European & American Holdings GmbH

Haas Automation, Inc.

Hurco Companies, Inc.

Jiuh-Yeh Precision Machinery Co., Ltd.

JTEKT Corporation

Jyoti CNC Automation Limited

Kent CNC

Komatsu NTC Ltd.

Makino Inc.

Matsuura Machinery Corporation

Maxmill Machinery Co., Ltd.

Mazak Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

MTAB™ Engineers Private Limited

Okuma America Corporation

SCM GROUP S.p.A.

Siemens AG

The Hyundai Wia Corporation

Yamazaki Mazak Corporation

Yeong Chin Machinery Industries Co., Ltd.





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Strong Focus Shed on Automation in Manufacturing Provides the

Cornerstone for the Growth of Machining Centers

EXHIBIT 1: Robust Outlook for Industrial Automation Brightens

the Sentiment in the Machining Centers Market: Global

Opportunity for Industrial Automation (In US$ Billion) for

Years 2022, 2024 and 2026

Global Economic Update

EXHIBIT 2: Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral & Feed

Inflationary Pressures: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil

Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2022

EXHIBIT 3: War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based

Price Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation in 2022:

Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 Through 2024

EXHIBIT 4: After the Pandemic, Global Economic Uncertainty

Surges Amidst War, Inflation, Political Tensions & Supply

Chain Disruptions Aggravated by China?s Slowdown: World

Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for

the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023

Competition

EXHIBIT 5: Machining Centers - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

416 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Machining Centers: Overview, Types & Market Dynamics of the

Machine Tools Industry

EXHIBIT 6: Machining Centers is a Strong & Lucrative Part of

the Machine Tools Industry: % Share Breakdown of key Segments

in the Global Machine Tools Industry for the Year 2022

Recent Market Activity

Innovations



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Smart Machining Centers Become Pivotal to COVID-19-Led Shift

Towards Smart Manufacturing

CNC Machining Remains the Most Popular Subtractive

Manufacturing Technology. Here?s Why

Rise of Precision Manufacturing Spurs Investments in Precision

Machining Centers

EXHIBIT 7: Robust Demand for Precision Parts in Virtually Every

Sphere of Manufacturing Drives Opportunities for Machining

Centers: Global Precision Parts Market for the Years 2022,

2024, 2026 & 2028 (In US$ Million)

Market Witnesses Notable Uptick in Demand for Five-Axis

Machining Centers

Combining Subtractive and Additive Machining Capabilities is

the New Flavor of Innovation in Machining Centers

Horizontal Machining Centers Score Over Vertical Machining Centers

CNC Machining Centers With Miniature Inductive Sensors in the

Spotlight

Metal Fabrication Drives Demand for CNC Vertical Machining Centers

EXHIBIT 8: Strong Demand for Metal Fabrication Services

Translates Into Increased Business Opportunity for Machining

Centers: Global Sheet Metal Fabrication Services Market (In

US$ Million) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 & 2027

Rapid Mushrooming of Job Shops in Developing Countries Poised

to Benefit Demand

Reshoring Drives Growth Prospects in Developed Markets

Led by EVs, the Automotive Industry Emerges as a Major End-Use

Sector for Machining Centers

EXHIBIT 9: Making Parts for Next-Gen Vehicles & Ability to Move

Quickly from Prototyping to Mass Production to Spur Growth of

Machining Centers: Global Sales of EVs (In 000 Units) for

Years 2022, 2024 & 2026

Machining Centers Evolve as Preferred Tools for Manufacturing

Critical & Complex Components Aircraft Parts

EXHIBIT 10: The Massive Market for Aerospace Parts

Manufacturing to Expand the Addressable Market Opportunity for

Machining Centers: Global Aerospace Parts Manufacturing

Market (In US$ Billion) for Years 2022, 2024 and 2026

Heavy Equipment/Machinery Manufacturing Industry Promises

Bright Prospects

Special Focus on IoT Enabled Machining Centers

EXHIBIT 11: Strong Growth & Progressive Maturity of Industrial

Internet of Things (IIoT) Means the Technology is Ripe for

Integration in Machining Centers: Global Market for IIoT (In

US$ Billion) for Years 2022, 2024, 2026 and 2028

AI to Make an Impact on Machining Centers

Green Machining Centers Will Soon Be a Reality. Here?s All You

Need to Know

Innovations Remain Crucial for Sustained Growth



