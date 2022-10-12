Husson University’s College of Business Granted Reaffirmation of Accreditation by IACBE

BANGOR, MAINE, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Husson University’s College of Business announced today that it was recently granted a reaffirmation of specialized business accreditation for several of its business-related degree programs by the Board of Commissioners of the International Accreditation Council for Business Education (IACBE).

To earn reaffirmation of accreditation, Husson University’s College of Business was required to demonstrate its business programs complied with IACBE’s Accreditation Principles by undergoing a rigorous self-evaluation and a comprehensive, independent peer review. IACBE Accreditation Principles include a commitment to: integrity, responsibility and ethical behavior; quality assessment and advancement; strategic planning; business curricula and learning opportunities; business faculty characteristics, activities and processes; resources supporting business programs; external relationships and innovation in business education.

At the conclusion of this process, Husson University’s College of Business was found to have demonstrated a commitment to continuous improvement, exhibited excellence in business education, and advanced academic quality in its business programs and operations.

The International Accreditation Council for Business Education (IACBE) was founded in 1997 and is nationally-recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA). The IACBE is the leader in mission driven and outcomes-based programmatic accreditation in business and business-related education for colleges, universities and other higher education institutions whose primary purpose is excellence in teaching and learning. The IACBE has hundreds of member institutions and campuses worldwide, and has accredited thousands of business and business-related programs in the United States, Europe, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Central America and South America. The IACBE’s World Headquarters are located at 11960 Quivira Road, Suite 300 in Overland Park, Kansas. For more information about the College of Business’ IACBE-accredited programs, please refer to the IACBE Member Status page available on the IACBE website: https://iacbe.org/accreditation/member-status-information/ .

“Earning accreditation from the International Accreditation Council for Business Education signifies that Husson University’s College of Business has met or exceeded a series of rigorous business education standards,” said Dr. Marie Hansen, dean of the College of Business at Husson University. “The high quality of our programs, combined with our dedication to putting students first, are some of the reasons why so many students choose to get their undergraduate business degrees in accounting, business administration, hospitality management and sport management from Husson.”

“At the graduate level, more students choose to get their MBA from Husson University than any other College of Business in our state,” continued Hansen. “With high quality undergraduate and graduate business-related degree programs, and over 124 years of experience teaching business subjects to students, Husson University has proven itself to be the leading College of Business in Maine.”

Faculty at Husson University’s College of Business are academic experts in their fields of expertise. Besides possessing in-depth knowledge, these faculty members have experience in their various disciplines. This provides students with real-world professional insights that help them to become successful after graduation.

In addition to having access to outstanding faculty members, students in the College of Business also have the opportunity to study in world-class facilities. Harold Alfond Hall is the home of Husson University’s College of Business. Containing the latest business technology, this one-year-old facility includes private areas where students and peer tutors can meet. This is helping to increase the level of academic success in all College of Business programs. The new College of Business building also features agile workspaces where faculty, students, and members of the business community can all come together to address organizations’ business issues. Individuals can learn more about Harold Alfond Hall by visiting https://tinyurl.com/HaroldAlfondHall.

“Husson University business degrees can be customized to suit individual interests and learning preferences,” said Dr. Lynne Coy-Ogan, senior vice president for academic affairs and provost at Husson University. “That’s why we provide those enrolled in our programs with the option to earn their degrees on campus or online.”

Offering an array of undergraduate degrees, graduate degrees and certificates that can be taken on campus, on site or online, the College of Business is dedicated to providing students with an education that leads to career success, regardless of whether they choose to work in the public sector; the private and corporate sector; or for non-profit organizations. Courses in the College of Business offer students the opportunity for experiences where they “learn by doing.” For more information about Husson University’s College of Business visit https://www.husson.edu/college-of-business/.

For more than 120 years, Husson University has shown its adaptability and strength in delivering educational programs that prepare future leaders to handle the challenges of tomorrow through innovative undergraduate and graduate degrees. With a commitment to delivering affordable classroom, online and experiential learning opportunities, Husson University has come to represent a superior value in higher education. The hallmarks of a Husson education include advanced knowledge delivered through quality educational programs in business; health and education; pharmacy studies; science and humanities; as well as communication. According to a recent analysis of tuition and fees by U.S. News & World Report, Husson University is one of the most affordable private colleges in New England. For more information about educational opportunities that can lead to personal and professional success, visit Husson.edu.

