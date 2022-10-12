New York, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Load Break Switches Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957276/?utm_source=GNW



Global Load Break Switches Market to Reach $3 Billion by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Load Break Switches estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Gas-Insulated, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.8% CAGR and reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Vacuum segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $494.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.7% CAGR

- The Load Break Switches market in the U.S. is estimated at US$494.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$539 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 3.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$323.1 Million by the year 2027.

- Air-Insulated Segment to Record 3.8% CAGR

- In the global Air-Insulated segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$287.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$368.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 4.3% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 48 Featured)

ABB Ltd.

Eaton Corporation PLC

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Socomec Group

Rockwell Automation

Ensto India Private Limited

Fuji Electric FA Components & Systems Co., Ltd.

Lucy Electric UK

Powell Industries





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

An Introduction to Load Break Switch

Definition

Types of Load Break Switch

Key End-Uses

Load Break Switch: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

Gas Insulated Switches: Largest & Fastest Growing Product Type

Vacuum Load Breaking Switches Continue to Make Gains

New Infrastructure, Upgrade, and Expansion Projects in

Developing Countries Offer Immense Growth Potential

Estimated Global Power Generation Infrastructure Requirement:

(in US$ Billion) for China, India and Latin America Over the

Period 2010-2030

Rural Electrification Drive in Developing Countries Promote Growth

Aging Power Infrastructure Underscores Need for Replacement and

Upgrades in Developed Markets

Leading Players in the Load Breaking Switch Market

Load Break Switches - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Recent Market Activity



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Demand for Compact Load Break Switches Drive Market Growth

Digitalization of Utilities Offers Growth Opportunities to the

Market

Surge in Energy Consumption Leading to Rise in Power

Production, Transmission and Distribution: Foundation for

Market Growth

Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020,

2025, 2030 & 2035

Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth

Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040

Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by End-Use

Sector (1995, 2017 and 2040)

Global Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by Country/Region:

(1995, 2017 and 2040): Breakdown for USA, China, India, Russia,

Brazil, EU, Middle East and Rest of World

Dynamics in the World Manufacturing Sector Favor Expansion in

Load Break Switch Market

Top 10 Countries in Terms of Manufacturing Output: 2018

New Investments in Power Distribution Sector and Refurbishment

of Aging Power Infrastructure Significantly Impact Growth

Trends

Slowing Oil & Gas Sector and Substitutes like Vacuum Circuit

Breaker Pose Challenges

High Cost Restrains Market Growth

Energy Storage Set to Disrupt Investments in Transmission and

Distribution Infrastructure



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

