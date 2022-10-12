Viridian Therapeutics Announces Presentations at the American Thyroid Association 91st Annual Meeting

- Three late-breaking presentations to feature emerging evidence of VRDN-001 efficacy and differentiation -



- VRDN-001 10mg/kg proof of concept data from ongoing Phase 1/2 trial in Thyroid Eye Disease selected for late-breaking presentation -

- Mechanistic characterization of VRDN-001, a potential best-in-class full antagonist of IGF-1R, selected for oral highlighted late-breaking presentation -

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRDN), a biotechnology company advancing new treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases underserved by current therapies, today announced that three abstracts highlighting the potential benefits of VRDN-001 will be presented as oral highlighted and late-breaking poster presentations at the 91st Annual Meeting of the American Thyroid Association (ATA), to be held in Montreal, Canada from October 19 to 23, 2022.

“We’re excited to share mechanistic and clinical data at this year’s ATA annual meeting that contribute to the emerging body of evidence demonstrating differentiation of VRDN-001 from current therapies," stated Jonathan Violin, Ph.D., Viridian Therapeutics’ President and CEO. “We are thrilled that the 10 mg/kg data from our Phase 1/2 trial was selected for a late-breaking presentation, and we look forward to presenting additional updates for both VRDN-001 and VRDN-002 later this quarter. These updates will include top-line data for the 20 mg/kg cohort of our ongoing Phase 1/2 trial of VRDN-001 in Thyroid Eye Disease, followed later this quarter by top-line data from the currently enrolling 3mg/kg cohort. This quarter we’ll also share additional pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic results from our first-in-human trial of VRDN-002, our half-life extended IGF-1R antibody, which reinforce and build upon the recently presented interim results.”

Oral Highlighted Poster Session Details:

Title: VRDN-001, a Full Antagonist Antibody to the Insulin-Like Growth Factor Receptor-1 (IGF-1R) in Development for Thyroid Eye Disease (TED), Binds to a Distinct Epitope from Teprotumumab Poster: #132 Session: #4 - Non-Thyroid Cancer Highlighted Posters Time and Date: Thursday, October 20, 2022, 4:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Room: 511-CF

Late-Breaking Poster Session Details:

Title: VRDN-001, a Full Antagonist Antibody to the Insulin-Like Growth Factor Receptor-1 (IGF-1R) in Development for Thyroid Eye Disease (TED): Phase 1/2 Proof of Concept in Patients with TED Poster: #535 Date and Time: Friday, October 21, 2022,11:00 a.m.- 2:30 p.m. ET

Title: VRDN-001, a Full Antagonist Antibody to the Insulin-Like Growth Factor Receptor-1 (IGF-1R) in Development for Thyroid Eye Disease (TED), Binds to a Distinct Epitope from Teprotumumab Poster: #132 Time and Date: Saturday, October 22, 2022, 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. ET

Title: VRDN-001, A Potent and Selective Insulin-Like Growth Factor-1 Receptor (IGF-1R) Antagonist Antibody for Thyroid Eye Disease (TED): Interim Phase 1 Safety and Pharmacodynamic Results in Healthy Volunteers Poster: #568 Time and Date: Saturday, October 22, 2022, 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. ET

About Viridian Therapeutics, Inc.

Viridian Therapeutics is a biotechnology company advancing new treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases underserved by current therapies. Viridian’s most advanced program, VRDN-001, is a differentiated monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor (IGF-1R), a clinically and commercially validated target for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED). VRDN-002 is a distinct anti-IGF-1R antibody and incorporates half-life extension technology. VRDN-003 is an extended half-life version of VRDN-001. Both VRDN-002 and VRDN-003 are designed for administration as convenient, low-volume, subcutaneous injections. TED is a debilitating autoimmune disease that causes inflammation and fibrosis within the orbit of the eye which can cause double vision, pain, and potential blindness. Viridian is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of words such as, but not limited to, "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," or "would" or other similar terms or expressions that concern the Company’s expectations, plans and intentions. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s expectations, strategies, plans and intentions. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based on the Company’s current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of material risks and uncertainties including but not limited to results of ongoing clinical trials; the timing of clinical trial activities and reporting results from the same, including those risks set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 11, 2022 and other subsequent disclosure documents filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. Neither the Company, nor its affiliates, advisors, or representatives, undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.

