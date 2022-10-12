Innovations in Directional Drilling, Oil Spill Remediation, Wellbore Stability, Hydrocarbon Extraction and Advanced Digital Solutions in the Oil & Gas Industry: Featuring Drilldocs, Isol8 & More

Dublin, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Innovations in Directional Drilling, Oil Spill Remediation, Wellbore Stability, Hydrocarbon Extraction and Advanced Digital Solutions in the Oil & Gas Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This edition of the Oil and Gas (O&G) TOE features information on the use of bonded alloy based metallurgical seals in tubing and casing based upstream processes to reduce emissions. The TOE covers innovations based on the deployment of wood waste and yeast based feedstock for the production of sustainable aviation fuels which have significantly lower sulfur emissions. The TOE additionally provides insights on the developments in drill cutting analysis to ensure wellbore stability during oil and gas based drilling operations.
The TOE also provides latest innovations in the use of innovative rotary steerable systems to improve directional drilling performance used for oil extraction and the use of faster automated well control system for continuous monitoring during drilling operations. The TOE finally provides intelligence on the use of free floating skimmers for oil spill remediation, novel fracking fluids to enhance hydrocarbon extraction in shale reservoirs and the use of IoT based monitoring solutions to optimize oil and gas operations.
The Oil and Gas TOE provides intelligence on innovations pertaining to technologies, products, and processes, along with strategic insights, in the upstream and downstream processes in the oil and gas industry.
The Energy and Utilities cluster provides global insights and intelligence on a wide variety of disruptive emerging technologies and platforms ranging from energy storage, advanced batteries, solar and wind energy, to unconventional oil, bioenergy, geothermal energy, and energy transmission.
Key Topics Covered:
Innovations in Directional Drilling, Oil Spill Remediation, Wellbore Stability, Hydrocarbon Extraction and Advanced Digital Solutions in the Oil & Gas Industry
- Internet of Things-Based Visualization and Monitoring Solutions to Help Optimize Oil & Gas Operations
- Value Proposition of IoT Visualization and Monitoring Solution
- Syook - Investor Dashboard
- Bonded Alloy-Based Innovative Seals Minimize Emissions in Upstream Oil & Gas Operations
- Value Proposition of Innovative Seals
- Isol8 Ltd - Investor Dashboard
- Wood Waste-Based Sustainable Aviation Fuel Aids Aviation With Reducing Emissions
- Value Proposition of Sustainable Aviation Fuel
- Usa Bioenergy - Investor Dashboard
- Onsite Fluid Analytics Tools Aid With Optimization of Drilling Fluid Composition
- Value Proposition of Drilling Mud Analytics
- Intelligent Mud Solutions as - Investor Dashboard
- Drill Cutting Analysis Provides Insights on Wellbore Stability
- Value Proposition of Drill Cutting Analysis Tool
- Drilldocs - Investor Dashboard
- Engineered Yeast Acts as Feedstock for Biofuel Production
- Value Proposition of Biofuel Production Technology
- Innovative Steer-At-Bit Rotary Steerable System for Directional Drilling
- Value Proposition of Steer-At-Bit Rotary Steerable System
- Enteq Technologies - Investor Dashboard
- Smarter and Faster Automated Well Control System
- Value Proposition of Automated Well Control
- Safe Influx Ltd - Investor Dashboard
- Free Floating Skimmers for Oil Spill Remediation in Harbor, Nearshore, and Offshore Sites
- Value Proposition of Free Floating Skimmers
- Lamor Corporation plc - Investor Dashboard
- Chemical Technology Enabling Hydrocarbon Extraction from Low-Pressure Shale Gas Reservoirs
- Value Proposition of Frac Hit Mitigation Chemical Technology
- Tenex Technologies - Investor Dashboard
Key Contacts
Companies Mentioned
- Drilldocs
- Enteq Technologies
- Intelligent Mud Solutions as
- Isol8 Ltd
- Lamor Corporation plc
- Safe Influx Ltd
- Syook
- Tenex Technologies
- USA Bioenergy
