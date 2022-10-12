Innovations in Directional Drilling, Oil Spill Remediation, Wellbore Stability, Hydrocarbon Extraction and Advanced Digital Solutions in the Oil & Gas Industry: Featuring Drilldocs, Isol8 & More

Dublin, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Innovations in Directional Drilling, Oil Spill Remediation, Wellbore Stability, Hydrocarbon Extraction and Advanced Digital Solutions in the Oil & Gas Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This edition of the Oil and Gas (O&G) TOE features information on the use of bonded alloy based metallurgical seals in tubing and casing based upstream processes to reduce emissions. The TOE covers innovations based on the deployment of wood waste and yeast based feedstock for the production of sustainable aviation fuels which have significantly lower sulfur emissions. The TOE additionally provides insights on the developments in drill cutting analysis to ensure wellbore stability during oil and gas based drilling operations.

The TOE also provides latest innovations in the use of innovative rotary steerable systems to improve directional drilling performance used for oil extraction and the use of faster automated well control system for continuous monitoring during drilling operations. The TOE finally provides intelligence on the use of free floating skimmers for oil spill remediation, novel fracking fluids to enhance hydrocarbon extraction in shale reservoirs and the use of IoT based monitoring solutions to optimize oil and gas operations.



The Oil and Gas TOE provides intelligence on innovations pertaining to technologies, products, and processes, along with strategic insights, in the upstream and downstream processes in the oil and gas industry.



The Energy and Utilities cluster provides global insights and intelligence on a wide variety of disruptive emerging technologies and platforms ranging from energy storage, advanced batteries, solar and wind energy, to unconventional oil, bioenergy, geothermal energy, and energy transmission.



Key Topics Covered:



Innovations in Directional Drilling, Oil Spill Remediation, Wellbore Stability, Hydrocarbon Extraction and Advanced Digital Solutions in the Oil & Gas Industry

Internet of Things-Based Visualization and Monitoring Solutions to Help Optimize Oil & Gas Operations

Value Proposition of IoT Visualization and Monitoring Solution

Syook - Investor Dashboard

Bonded Alloy-Based Innovative Seals Minimize Emissions in Upstream Oil & Gas Operations

Value Proposition of Innovative Seals

Isol8 Ltd - Investor Dashboard

Wood Waste-Based Sustainable Aviation Fuel Aids Aviation With Reducing Emissions

Value Proposition of Sustainable Aviation Fuel

Usa Bioenergy - Investor Dashboard

Onsite Fluid Analytics Tools Aid With Optimization of Drilling Fluid Composition

Value Proposition of Drilling Mud Analytics

Intelligent Mud Solutions as - Investor Dashboard

Drill Cutting Analysis Provides Insights on Wellbore Stability

Value Proposition of Drill Cutting Analysis Tool

Drilldocs - Investor Dashboard

Engineered Yeast Acts as Feedstock for Biofuel Production

Value Proposition of Biofuel Production Technology

Innovative Steer-At-Bit Rotary Steerable System for Directional Drilling

Value Proposition of Steer-At-Bit Rotary Steerable System

Enteq Technologies - Investor Dashboard

Smarter and Faster Automated Well Control System

Value Proposition of Automated Well Control

Safe Influx Ltd - Investor Dashboard

Free Floating Skimmers for Oil Spill Remediation in Harbor, Nearshore, and Offshore Sites

Value Proposition of Free Floating Skimmers

Lamor Corporation plc - Investor Dashboard

Chemical Technology Enabling Hydrocarbon Extraction from Low-Pressure Shale Gas Reservoirs

Value Proposition of Frac Hit Mitigation Chemical Technology

Tenex Technologies - Investor Dashboard

Key Contacts



Companies Mentioned

Drilldocs

Enteq Technologies

Intelligent Mud Solutions as

Isol8 Ltd

Lamor Corporation plc

Safe Influx Ltd

Syook

Tenex Technologies

USA Bioenergy

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mpzxqe