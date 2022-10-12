Mission Cloud Services Honored for Entrepreneurship by Goldman Sachs

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission Cloud Services , a cloud managed services provider and Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Services Partner, today announced that Goldman Sachs is recognizing Mission CEO Simon Anderson as one of the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2022 at its Builders and Innovators Summit in Healdsburg, California. Anderson, who was also recently named an Ernst & Young Entrepreneur Of The Year 2022 Greater Los Angeles Award winner , will attend the Builders and Innovators Summit to accept this honor.



Goldman Sachs selected Anderson as one of a select group of entrepreneurs from across multiple industries to be honored at the two-day event. The Mission CEO and founder has led the company to deliver an 81% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the past five years, with Mission continuing to expand its AWS expertise and services to meet customers at every stage of their cloud journeys. Mission also continues to make strategic acquisitions, including its recent acquisition of Dozen Software ; the deal reinforced Mission’s software application development practice.

“Scaling Mission from a startup to the #1 AWS cloud services company in the U.S. in less than five years has been—and continues to be—an incredible journey,” said Simon Anderson, CEO, Mission. “Successful entrepreneurship is built around assembling an expert team and giving them the tools to do what they do best. We’re particularly proud of our workplace culture, our DEI initiatives, and the focus we put into giving our talented team the leadership opportunities to accelerate their careers. AWS’s leading cloud technology and our close Premier Partner relationship have been absolutely crucial to our rapid growth. On behalf of the team at Mission, it’s an honor to be named as one of the most exceptional entrepreneurs of 2022 by Goldman Sachs.”

“We’re delighted to recognize Simon as one of the most exceptional entrepreneurs of 2022,” said David M. Solomon, Chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs. “They have made extraordinary contributions to a wide range of fields, and all of us are looking forward to meeting with these innovative thinkers.”

In addition to honoring the most exceptional entrepreneurs, the Summit consists of general sessions and clinics led by seasoned entrepreneurs, academics, and business leaders, as well as resident scholars.

