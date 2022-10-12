Global Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Market to Reach $2.5 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957217/?utm_source=GNW
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Market to Reach $2.5 Billion by 2027
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.5 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 9.2% over the period 2020-2027. Standalone, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.6% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Integrated segment is readjusted to a revised 12.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $727.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.2% CAGR
- The Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$727.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$162.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7% and 7.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.1% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 254 Featured)
Cerner Corporation
Cirdan
Comp Pro Med, Inc.
CompuGroup Medical AG
Margy Tech Pvt Ltd.
McKesson Corporation
Meditech
Orchard Software Corporation
Soft Computer Consultants Inc.
Sunquest Information Systems, Inc.
XIFIN Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957217/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
The Never-Ending ?Race? Between the Virus & Vaccines Continues.
Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Heading
Now & Beyond?
Omicron Variant Brings Back Memories & Fears of the Worst Part
of the 2020 Pandemic
EXHIBIT 1: Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine
Efficiency Against New Strains?
With New Strains Emerging at an Alarming Rate, Focus Shifts to
Booster Doses & Vaccine Tweaking. But How Practical Is It to
Implement Them?
EXHIBIT 2: With Vaccinated Population Showing Signs of
Declining Clinical Protection, Booster Doses Are Emerging Into
a Necessity to Restore Vaccine Effectiveness: Number of
Booster Doses Administered Per 100 People by Country as of
December 2021
With IMF Making an Upward Revision of Global GDP for 2022,
Companies Are Bullish About a Continuing Economic Comeback
Despite a Prolonging Pandemic
EXHIBIT 3: A Strong Yet Uncertain Recovery Shaped by New
Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth Projections:
(Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
Overwhelming COVID-19 Testing Volumes Elevate Demand for
Laboratory Information Systems
EXHIBIT 4: Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) - Global Key
Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
254 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
A Prelude to Laboratory Information Systems (LIS)
Functions of an Effective LIS
Global Laboratory Information Systems Market to Witness Rapid
Growth
Standalone LIS Holds Major Share
Services Segment Dominates the LIS Market, Software to Witness
Higher Growth during the Forecast Period
On-Premise LIS Holds Major Share Due to Customization Benefits
Cloud-based LIS Model to Grow in Prominence due to Many
Benefits Offered over Traditional, On-Premise Models
US Holds Clear Edge over Other Regions, Asia-Pacific to Exhibit
Fastest Growth
RECENT MARKET ACTIVITY
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Introduction of Advanced Technologies Fuel Demand for
Laboratory Information Systems
Digitization of Healthcare Drives Integration of LIS
Accelerating Pace of Digital Pathology Increase Adoption
Increasing Concerns Pertaining to Data Integrity Fuel Demand
for Laboratory Information Systems
Introduction of Stringent Data Protection Guidelines Propel
Demand for Laboratory Information System Software
Use of Easy to Integrate Laboratory Information Systems Gain
Momentum
Artificial Intelligence Gains Prominence
EXHIBIT 5: AI Spending in Healthcare & Life sciences in US$
Million for Years 2020 & 2025
Burgeoning Population and Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases:
A Key Market Driver for LIS
EXHIBIT 6: Fatalities by Heart Conditions - Estimated
Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic
Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others
EXHIBIT 7: Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases
in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
EXHIBIT 8: Breakdown of Total Number of Cancer Cases by Cancer
Site: 2020
EXHIBIT 9: Rising Diabetes Prevalence Presents Opportunity for
iPSCs Market: Number of Adults (20-79) with Diabetes
(in Millions) by Region for 2017 and 2045
Aging Demographics Add to the Global Burden of Chronic
Diseases, Presenting Opportunities for Laboratory Information
System/LIS market
EXHIBIT 10: Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide: Breakdown
of Number of People Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic
Region for the Years 2019 and 2030
Growing Adoption of Laboratory Automation Drives the Need for LIS
Rise of Laboratory 4.0 to Spur the Adoption of LIS
EXHIBIT 11: World Laboratory Automation Market in US$ Billion
for Years 2018, 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026
Laboratory Information Systems Gain Traction amidst Growing
Need to Enhance Workflow Efficiencies and Reduce Costs
Rise in Molecular Testing Volumes to Elevate Demand
EXHIBIT 12: Global Genetic Testing Market in US$ Million: 2015,
2020, & 2025
Improving Healthcare Expenditure to Turbo Charge Future Growth
of the Market
EXHIBIT 13: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for
the Years 2017-2023
EXHIBIT 14: Elderly Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP
Need to Improve Diagnostics Accuracy
Increasing Popularity of Enterprise LIS
Rise in Consolidation of Healthcare Providers Creates Need for
Robust and Comprehensive LIS
Growing Emphasis on Personalized Medicine to Support Growth
EXHIBIT 15: Global Personalized Medicine Market: Revenues in
US$ Million for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Rise in Investment in R&D Activity to Spur Growth
Shortage of Trained Professionals Hinders Adoption Rate
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Laboratory Information
Systems (LIS) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Laboratory Information
Systems (LIS) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Standalone by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Standalone by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Standalone by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Integrated by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Integrated by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Integrated by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
On-Premise by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for On-Premise by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for On-Premise by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Cloud by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Cloud by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Software by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hospital Laboratories by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Hospital Laboratories by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospital Laboratories
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Independent Laboratories by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Independent Laboratories by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Independent
Laboratories by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States
for 2022 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 31: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) by Product - Standalone
and Integrated - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: USA Historic Review for Laboratory Information
Systems (LIS) by Product - Standalone and Integrated Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Laboratory Information
Systems (LIS) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Standalone and Integrated for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 34: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) by Deployment - On-Premise
and Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: USA Historic Review for Laboratory Information
Systems (LIS) by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Laboratory Information
Systems (LIS) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 37: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) by Component - Services
and Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: USA Historic Review for Laboratory Information
Systems (LIS) by Component - Services and Software Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Laboratory Information
Systems (LIS) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Services and Software for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 40: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) by End-Use - Hospital
Laboratories, Independent Laboratories and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: USA Historic Review for Laboratory Information
Systems (LIS) by End-Use - Hospital Laboratories, Independent
Laboratories and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Laboratory Information
Systems (LIS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Hospital Laboratories, Independent Laboratories
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 43: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) by Product - Standalone
and Integrated - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Laboratory Information
Systems (LIS) by Product - Standalone and Integrated Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Laboratory Information
Systems (LIS) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Standalone and Integrated for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 46: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) by Deployment - On-Premise
and Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Laboratory Information
Systems (LIS) by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Laboratory Information
Systems (LIS) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 49: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) by Component - Services
and Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Laboratory Information
Systems (LIS) by Component - Services and Software Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Laboratory Information
Systems (LIS) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Services and Software for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 52: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) by End-Use - Hospital
Laboratories, Independent Laboratories and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Laboratory Information
Systems (LIS) by End-Use - Hospital Laboratories, Independent
Laboratories and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Laboratory Information
Systems (LIS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Hospital Laboratories, Independent Laboratories
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 55: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) by Product - Standalone
and Integrated - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Laboratory Information
Systems (LIS) by Product - Standalone and Integrated Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Laboratory Information
Systems (LIS) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Standalone and Integrated for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 58: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) by Deployment - On-Premise
and Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Laboratory Information
Systems (LIS) by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Laboratory Information
Systems (LIS) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 61: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) by Component - Services
and Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Laboratory Information
Systems (LIS) by Component - Services and Software Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Laboratory Information
Systems (LIS) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Services and Software for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 64: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) by End-Use - Hospital
Laboratories, Independent Laboratories and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Japan Historic Review for Laboratory Information
Systems (LIS) by End-Use - Hospital Laboratories, Independent
Laboratories and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 66: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Laboratory Information
Systems (LIS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Hospital Laboratories, Independent Laboratories
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Table 67: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) by Product - Standalone
and Integrated - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: China Historic Review for Laboratory Information
Systems (LIS) by Product - Standalone and Integrated Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Laboratory Information
Systems (LIS) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Standalone and Integrated for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 70: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) by Deployment - On-Premise
and Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: China Historic Review for Laboratory Information
Systems (LIS) by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for Laboratory Information
Systems (LIS) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 73: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) by Component - Services
and Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: China Historic Review for Laboratory Information
Systems (LIS) by Component - Services and Software Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: China 15-Year Perspective for Laboratory Information
Systems (LIS) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Services and Software for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 76: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) by End-Use - Hospital
Laboratories, Independent Laboratories and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: China Historic Review for Laboratory Information
Systems (LIS) by End-Use - Hospital Laboratories, Independent
Laboratories and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 78: China 15-Year Perspective for Laboratory Information
Systems (LIS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Hospital Laboratories, Independent Laboratories
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 79: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Laboratory Information
Systems (LIS) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Laboratory Information
Systems (LIS) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 82: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) by Product - Standalone
and Integrated - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Laboratory Information
Systems (LIS) by Product - Standalone and Integrated Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Laboratory Information
Systems (LIS) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Standalone and Integrated for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 85: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) by Deployment - On-Premise
and Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Europe Historic Review for Laboratory Information
Systems (LIS) by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Laboratory Information
Systems (LIS) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 88: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) by Component - Services
and Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Europe Historic Review for Laboratory Information
Systems (LIS) by Component - Services and Software Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Laboratory Information
Systems (LIS) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Services and Software for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 91: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) by End-Use - Hospital
Laboratories, Independent Laboratories and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Europe Historic Review for Laboratory Information
Systems (LIS) by End-Use - Hospital Laboratories, Independent
Laboratories and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 93: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Laboratory Information
Systems (LIS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Hospital Laboratories, Independent Laboratories
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 94: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) by Product - Standalone
and Integrated - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: France Historic Review for Laboratory Information
Systems (LIS) by Product - Standalone and Integrated Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: France 15-Year Perspective for Laboratory Information
Systems (LIS) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Standalone and Integrated for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 97: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) by Deployment - On-Premise
and Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: France Historic Review for Laboratory Information
Systems (LIS) by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: France 15-Year Perspective for Laboratory Information
Systems (LIS) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 100: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) by Component - Services
and Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: France Historic Review for Laboratory Information
Systems (LIS) by Component - Services and Software Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: France 15-Year Perspective for Laboratory
Information Systems (LIS) by Component - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Revenues for Services and Software for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 103: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) by End-Use - Hospital
Laboratories, Independent Laboratories and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: France Historic Review for Laboratory Information
Systems (LIS) by End-Use - Hospital Laboratories, Independent
Laboratories and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 105: France 15-Year Perspective for Laboratory
Information Systems (LIS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Hospital Laboratories, Independent
Laboratories and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 106: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) by Product - Standalone
and Integrated - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: Germany Historic Review for Laboratory Information
Systems (LIS) by Product - Standalone and Integrated Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Laboratory
Information Systems (LIS) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Standalone and Integrated for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 109: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) by Deployment - On-Premise
and Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: Germany Historic Review for Laboratory Information
Systems (LIS) by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 111: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Laboratory
Information Systems (LIS) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Revenues for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 112: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) by Component - Services
and Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 113: Germany Historic Review for Laboratory Information
Systems (LIS) by Component - Services and Software Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 114: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Laboratory
Information Systems (LIS) by Component - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Revenues for Services and Software for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 115: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) by End-Use - Hospital
Laboratories, Independent Laboratories and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957217/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Market to Reach $2.5 Billion by 2027
Abstract: What’s New for 2022?? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957217/?utm_source=GNW