2022 IT Skills & Certifications Pay Index: Analysis on the Most In-Demand Skills in the Industry

Dublin, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2022 IT Skills & Certifications Pay Index" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The 2022 IT Skills and Certifications Pay Index (ITSCPI) reports market values and pay adjustments for 1,245 individual tech and related business skills and certifications earned by 88,920 tech workers at more than 4,000 U.S. and Canadian employers. Data updated and published every three months since 1999.

Use the ITSCPIT when salary alone does not offer the agility necessary to differentiate workers who share the same job title but have distinctly different on-the-job content that affects their market value, or to justify additional cash compensation for people you're trying to hire or retain.

You can also use this data to set competitive rates for your consultants based on demand for their skills. If you're using the services of consulting firms, keep them honest and don't overpay for consultant talent by knowing what tech skills are worth in the marketplace and how those values have changed over the past 3, 6, 9, and 12 months.



Find out how the most in-demand certified and non-certified skills have changed in market value the last 3, 6, and 12 months; which are the highest (and lowest) paying; track market volatility of IT skills; use our pay and demand forecasts to gauge which skills will cost you more in the near future; and use our rolling historical data analyses of the past two years of ITSCPIT to make adjustments to skills pay premiums currently in effect.

Data collected/compiled through January 1, 2022, April 1, 2022, July 1, 2022 or October 1, 2022.

All data reports are provided in EXCEL format

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f6j7o