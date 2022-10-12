NETSOL launches Flex - a newly developed, cloud-based calculation engine

CALABASAS, Calif., Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK), a global business services and enterprise application solutions provider, has launched its latest product offering - Flex, which is an API-based, ready-to-use calculation engine that guarantees precise calculations at all stages of the contract lifecycle through various calculation types.



Flex provides versatility by covering all the calculation aspects ranging from the pricing for the end customer at inception, in-life financial modifications, the re-creation of the repayment plan, termination, amortizations/re-amortizations, among other calculation types.

“We are extremely excited as Flex has been launched across all regions NETSOL operates in,” said Najeeb Ghauri, Founder and CEO of NETSOL Technologies. “It has been launched under the umbrella of Appex marketplace. NETSOL will introduce and launch further products and services under this marketplace in the future.”

“Flex is essentially an instant, cloud-based calculation engine for out-of-the-box integration into a client’s products, services and ecosystem,” said Kamran Khalid, Chief Product Officer at NETSOL Technologies. “With parameter-driven calculations, Flex provides simplistic, multi-dimensional as well as the most complex calculations based on the needs of a client and their business.”

“The pure-play SaaS product is not limited to the global finance and leasing industry, but with native integrations, can become a highly adaptable, scalable and comprehensive solution for various products, services, systems and industries,” he added. “It enables an ecosystem of value across multiple functions and systems to accelerate growth and drive clients into the future by enhancing delivery efficiency and product management.”

To explore Flex, please visit: www.flexengine.io

