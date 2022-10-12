Global Health and Wellness Foods Market to Reach $1.1 Trillion by 2027

New York, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Health and Wellness Foods Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956899/?utm_source=GNW
Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Health and Wellness Foods Market to Reach $1.1 Trillion by 2027
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Health and Wellness Foods estimated at US$733.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.1 Trillion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Naturally Healthy Foods, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.5% CAGR and reach US$480.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Functional Foods segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $259 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.3% CAGR
- The Health and Wellness Foods market in the U.S. is estimated at US$259 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$133.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 5.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$93.9 Billion by the year 2027.
- Better-For-You (BFY) Foods Segment to Record 5.1% CAGR
- In the global Better-For-You (BFY) Foods segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$115.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$160.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 6.3% CAGR through the analysis period.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956899/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of COVID-19 and Looming Global Recession
COVID-19 Pandemic Leads to Increased Consumer Focus on Health
and Wellness Products
From Food Security to Health Security, Pandemic Sends
Functional Foods Cruising Down a New Road of Opportunity
Pandemic Increases Consumer Demand for Healthier Ingredients in
Foods and Beverages
An Introduction to Health and Wellness Foods
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Competition
Functional Foods and Drinks: A Fragmented Market
Consolidation Continues to Shape the Market Landscape
Food Allergy and Intolerance Products: A Fragmented Market
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
Health and Wellness Foods - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Focus on Healthy Lifestyles Amidst the Ongoing Pandemic Drives
Focus onto Health & Wellness Foods
Global Market for Digestive Health Food & Drinks by
Ingredients: 2019
Focus Grows on Natural Foods and Clean Label
Consumers Focus on Less Processed Foods Drives Market Prospects
Notable Trends in the Health Foods Market
Health & Wellness Trend Catalyzes Growth of Global Functional
Foods & Drinks Market
Functional Foods & Beverages Ecosystem
Favorable Outlook for Functional Foods & Beverages Augurs Well
for the Market
Major Functional Foods, their Functional Components and Health
Benefits Summarized
Major Functional Spices and their Health Benefits Summarized
Plant-Centric Demand to Buoy Functional Foods & Drinks Market
Probiotics Remain the Preferred Ingredient for Gut Health Foods
Dairy-Based Functional Yogurt: The Most Popular Probiotic Food
Protein-Fortified Products Rise in Demand
Free-From Foods: A Transformative Trend in the Food Industry
Rise in Food Sensitivities and Intolerances Fuels Demand for
Fuel Intolerance Products
Lactose-free Products: Rising Incidence of Lactose Intolerance
and Sensitivity Fuels Growth
Global Lactose-Free Dairy Products Market by Product (in %) for
2020E
Lactose-free Dairy Products Grab Major Share of Lactose-free
Products Market
Lactose Content of Dairy and Select Dairy Products
Lactose-free Cheese: Perceived Health Benefits and Lactose-
Intolerance Drive Sales
Gluten-free Products: Addressing the Needs of Gluten Sensitive
Individuals
Global Gluten-Free Products Market by Type (in %) for 2019
Global Gluten-Free Products Market by Distribution Channel
(in %) for 2020E
Rising Incidence of Celiac Disease & Growing Health Awareness
among Consumers Present Opportunities for Gluten-Free Products
Market
Gluten-Free Trend Gains Prominence in Bakery Products Market
Gluten-free Beverages Market: Health Advantages Spur Growth
Rising Popularity of Gluten-free Snacks
Taste: A Key Factor Determining Consumer Acceptance of Gluten-
Free Products
Growing Consumer Preference for Natural & Organic Foods Drives
Market
Organic Food as % of Total Food in the US for 2011-2019
Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods: Nutritious and Healthy Plant
-Based Diet with Disease Fighting Phytochemicals
Myriad Health Benefits of Whole Grains and High Fiber Diet to
Drive Widespread Consumption
Fiber: The Out and Out Growth Driver
Common Whole Grain Varieties & their Health Benefits
Changing Consumer Needs Drive Demand for Whole Grain Nutrition
Bars
Surging Popularity of Plant-based Health Foods
Growing Focus on Weight Management Boosts Prospects in Health &
Wellness Foods Market
Average Per Capita Annual Health Expenditure (In US$) due to
Obesity
Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for the Years
2019 and 2030P
Increasing Prevalence of Chronic & Lifestyle Diseases Enhances
Consumer Spending on Wellness Foods
Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion: 2010, 2015,
2020, 2025 and 2030
Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million
for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)
With Fitness & Gym Trainers Promoting Healthy Diets as Part of
Fitness Routines, Health & Wellness Foods Market Set to Grow
Market to Benefit from Manufacturer & Retailer Efforts to
Promote Health & Wellness Foods
Innovations in Health & Wellness Foods Boost Market Prospects
Millennials Inclination towards Health & Fitness and the
Ensuing Focus on Health Foods and Drinks Drive Market Gains
Global Millennials Population Spread by Region: 2019
Millennial Population as a Percentage (%) of Total Population
in Select Countries: 2019
Demographic Factors Influence Growth in Health & Wellness Foods
Market
Ballooning Global Population
World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the
Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
Urbanization Trend
World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of
Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950,
1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
Burgeoning Middle Class Population
Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the
Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the
Years 2020, 2025, 2030
Challenges Facing the Health and Wellness Foods Market
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956899/?utm_source=GNW
Global Health and Wellness Foods Market to Reach $1.1 Trillion by 2027
Abstract: What’s New for 2022?? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
