Aligned Data Centers to Expand Phoenix Footprint with Two New Mega Campuses

DALLAS, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aligned Data Centers, a leading technology infrastructure company offering innovative, sustainable and adaptive Scale Data Centers and Build-to-Scale solutions for global hyperscale and enterprise customers, today announces its continued investment and expansion in the Phoenix market with two new land acquisitions. Totaling over 400 MW of IT load and approximately two million square feet, Aligned’s future mega campuses will provide customers with essential capacity and scalability in one of the nation’s fastest-growing data center markets.



Aligned’s dual Phoenix expansions are the latest in over 470 MW of construction projects that are currently active or planned to commence in 2022. The new sites come on the heels of several expansions announced by the Company this year, including a 36 MW data center in Dallas; a new multi-facility campus in Northern Virginia; a third hyperscale facility on its Salt Lake campus; the extension of its flagship Phoenix campus with a new data center to support existing customer growth; a 36 MW facility in Chicago; and a multi-facility hyperscale campus in Frederick County, MD.

“Aligned is focused on meeting the capacity demands of our customers today, while constantly innovating across every aspect of our business to ensure their future data center requirements will be met long term,” says Andrew Schaap, CEO of Aligned. “Our expansion in greater Phoenix is an example of Aligned’s power-first approach to asset procurement as well as strategic investments across our design and construction, supply chain and vendor managed inventory program, and team to deliver capacity at maximum speed and scale.”

Aligned’s new Phoenix campuses will combine the Company’s patented and award-winning Delta³™ cooling technology with a state-of-the-art waterless heat rejection system, preserving local water resources. The Delta³ also allows customers to Expand on Demand™, incrementally scaling in place up to 50 kW per rack without stranding capacity. In line with its commitment to sustainability and environmental integrity, 100 percent of Aligned’s IT load is matched with renewable energy sources across its entire data center portfolio.

In addition to extensive fiber access and a diverse energy mix, the Phoenix market is also a viable alternative to California as a Western data center location due to its relatively inexpensive power cost and low disaster risk. Aligned Phoenix customers can also take advantage of its 20-year sales tax exemption on data center equipment.

About Aligned Data Centers

Aligned Data Centers is a leading technology infrastructure company offering innovative, sustainable, and adaptive Scale Data Centers and Build-to-Scale solutions for global hyperscale and enterprise customers. Our intelligent infrastructure allows densification and vertical growth within the same footprint, enabling customers to scale up without disruption, all while maintaining industry-leading Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE). By reducing the energy, water and space needed to operate, our data center solutions, combined with our patented cooling technology, offer businesses a competitive advantage by improving sustainability, reliability, and their bottom line. For more information, visit www.aligneddc.com and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

