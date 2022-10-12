Non-Dairy Creamer Market Growth & Size by 2028 | Shares, Revenue, Future Investment, Cost Analysis | Demand, Trends, Recent Developments, Expansion Plan | Key Players, Types, Applications, Regional Analysis

Pune, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Non-Dairy Creamer market report analyses top opportunities in the market and summarize the features that are and will drive the progress of the industry. Reports also focus on earlier growing patterns, growth drivers, and present and upcoming trends, and also estimate the overall development of the global Non-Dairy Creamer market during 2022-2028.

Non-dairy creamer, also called coffee whitener, is a powdered milk or cream substitute used primarily for flavoring coffee and tea. There are a variety of creamers made with various products, but most of the standard or best-known brands contain the protein-rich milk derivative casein in the form of sodium caseinate. Global Non-dairy Creamer market size is estimated to be worth USD 4936.2 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 6787.9 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Global Non-Dairy Creamer Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), company, type, and application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period

Types: -

Low-fat NDC

Medium-fat NDC

High-fat NDC

Applications: -

NDC for Coffee

NDC for Milk Tea

NDC for Baking,Cold Drinks and Candy

NDC Solid Beverage

Others

Geographic Segmentation: -

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

North America is main market, which occupies about 38% of the global market.

Major players in the global market include: -

Nestle

Kerry Group

WhiteWave (International Delight)

FrieslandCampina Kievit

DEK(Grandos)

DMK(TURM, DP Supply)

Barry Callebaut (Caprimo)

JDE (Super Group)

Yearrakarn

Custom Food Group

PT. Santos Premium Krimer

PT. Aloe Vera Indonesia

Suzhou Jiahe Foods Industry

Wenhui Food

The major players in global non-dairy creamer market include Nestle, WhiteWave (International Delight), Kerry Group, etc. The top 5 players occupy about 50% shares of the global market.

Key Benefits of Non-Dairy Creamer Market Research: -

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

Overview of the regional outlook of the Non-Dairy Creamer Market

