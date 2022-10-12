[Latest] Global Electric Wheelchair Market Size/Share Worth 7.14 Billion by 2030 at a 7% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Outlook, Report, Trends, Forecast, Trends, Segmentation)

Sandy, Utah, USA, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Electric Wheelchair Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (Center Wheel Drive, Standing Electric Wheelchairs, Rear Wheel Drive, Front Wheel Drive), By Type (Adult Wheelchairs, Pediatric Wheelchairs), By End-users (Hospital, Home-Care Setting), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand for Global Electric Wheelchair Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 3.8 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 7.14 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 7% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.”

When powered by electricity, the electric wheelchair primarily relies on motors and batteries to move from one location to another. A joystick is typically used to choose the intended direction of movement for training purposes. This device allows the user to move around more efficiently using electric propulsion. Another tool included with the electric wheelchair is a ball, which makes moving about easier and turns off the alternating current or battery-powered motor that drives it.

The market for electric wheelchairs has rapidly expanded due to the rising demand for these sophisticated devices.





Growth Factors

The market is growing due to rising technological and IoT improvements, including intelligent voice assistance and extra new capabilities, and increased investments by numerous companies in product improvement and technology development. Furthermore, the market is anticipated to grow in the upcoming years due to increased wheelchair supply, rising consumer awareness, and beneficial government initiatives. As a result, the production of wheelchairs will advance technologically, which will help the electric wheelchair business.

Paralympic sports are becoming more and more well-liked, helping the industry grow. There are also favorable reimbursement policies and customization options available. In addition, there is a global demand for electric wheelchairs due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and hospital admissions.

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2030

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by Regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Segmental Overview

The electric wheelchair market is classified into product, type, and end-users. Due to this industry’s quick supply and demand cycles, the hospital segment has dominated the market regarding end-users. Patients typically attend a hospital after suffering an injury or becoming disabled. The patient is advised to use a wheelchair here for the first time. As a result, the supply of the electric wheelchair segment is now open to the possibility of selling to hospitals. These goods are frequently used to move patients from one location to another to ensure the patient’s most excellent comfort and safety.

Regional Overview

With the prevalence of various physical immobility problems rising and the ageing populations in North American nations such as the U.S. and Canada, the market for electric wheelchairs is expanding quickly. Therefore, several market companies invest more in R&D projects to take advantage of current prospects.

Furthermore, during the forecast period, the electric wheelchair market in the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate. The growing need for intelligent wheelchairs among disabled people experiencing mechanical, perceptual, or cognitive loss could be seen as a potential opportunity in Asia Pacific nations. Factors contributing to the market’s growth in this area include:

An increase in traffic accidents.

An increase in people with physical anomalies.

An increase in consumer buying power in Asia Pacific nations.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD 4.1 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 4.5 billion CAGR Growth Rate 7.14% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Prominent Players Permobil AB, Invacare Corp., OttoBock Healthcare GmbH, Pride Mobility Products Corp., Sunrise Medical Limited, Hoveround Corporation, MEYRA GmbH, LEVO AG Invacare Corp., Medical Depot Inc., GF HEALTH PRODUCTS INC, and Others Key Segment By Product, Type, End-users, and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Key Players Insights

There is fierce competition in the market for electric wheelchairs between new and established manufacturers. This has opened the door for product development, collaborative ventures, and mergers and acquisitions to retain the electric wheelchair market ‘s dominance. For instance, Drive Medical consolidated its product portfolio by purchasing Med quip Inc. Another such is the collaboration between Innova Care Concepts and Permobil to provide electric-powered wheelchairs.

Some of the prominent players

Permobil AB

Invacare Corp.

OttoBock Healthcare GmbH

Pride Mobility Products Corp.

Sunrise Medical Limited

Hoveround Corporation

MEYRA GmbH

LEVO AG Invacare Corp.

Medical Depot Inc.

GF HEALTH PRODUCTS INC





The global Electric Wheelchair market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Center Wheel Drive

Standing Electric Wheelchairs

Rear Wheel Drive

Front Wheel Drive

By Type

Adult Wheelchairs

Pediatric Wheelchairs

By End-users

Hospital

Home-Care Setting

On the basis of Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Key Insights:

Per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Electric Wheelchair market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 13.5% over the forecast period (2022-2030).

is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 13.5% over the forecast period (2022-2030). In terms of revenue, the Electric Wheelchair market was valued at around USD 4.1 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 4.5 billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

Based on product segmentation, the center-wheel drive segment is projected to witness a high CAGR from 2022 to 2030.

Based on type segmentation, the adult segment is estimated to hold the dominant market share in 2021.

The home-care setting segment is estimated to notice tremendous growth based on type segmentation.

Based on geography/region, the North American region was the leading revenue generator in 2021.

Recent Development

2022: The Invacare Corporation has unveiled the e-fix eco, a power-assisted device of the next generation. With the help of a joystick, this revolutionary technology makes it possible to convert a wheelchair that is now being used often into a portable power wheelchair. In this invention, batteries and in-wheel motors were used.

2021: A new generation of rear-wheel drive electric wheelchairs, the AVIVA Storm RX, has been introduced by Invacare, a leading American manufacturer of non-acute medical equipment such as wheelchairs and mobility scooters. The wheelchair features an LED lighting system, adjustable loan compensation interpreters, and a special open stack design that allows the legs to tuck under the chair by up to 7 degrees. Such product introductions will likely increase demand in the North American market.

