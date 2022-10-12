Global Dialysis Market to Generate Revenue of $176.11 Billion by 2028 | 60% Patients are Looking to Change their Providers in the Coming Year

Westford, USA, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In October 2022, SkyQuest Technology released a study on the global dialysis market . The study found that the dialysis industry is under immense pressure, due to rising costs, declining reimbursement, and an aging population. The study also found that the industry is highly fragmented, with a large number of small dialysis providers.

As per WHO estimates that there are currently 2.5 million people worldwide who are on dialysis, with an additional 1.5 million people who could benefit from it. The vast majority of these patients (90%) live in developing countries, where access to dialysis is often limited. Moreover, CKD affects an estimated 10% of the world's population and is responsible for 1.7 million deaths annually. Dialysis is a life-saving treatment for CKD that involves filtering the blood to remove toxins and waste products.

The demand for dialysis market is growing rapidly around the world. This trend is being driven by an aging population, the rise in chronic diseases such as diabetes and hypertension, and improved access to care. In developed countries, the number of people with end-stage renal disease (ESRD) is increasing by about 5% each year. In the United States, there are currently more than 650,000 people with ESRD, and this number is expected to exceed 1 million by 2030. The growth in the number of patients receiving dialysis is even more pronounced in developing countries, where the rate of increase is estimated to be 10-15% per year.

There are a number of reasons for this rapid growth in the global dialysis market. First, the population is aging. The risk of developing ESRD increases with age, so as the population ages, we can expect to see more cases of ESRD. Second, rates of chronic diseases such as diabetes and hypertension are on the rise. These conditions can lead to kidney damage and ultimately ESRD. Third, access to care is improving in many parts of the world. As more people have access to medical care, more cases of ESRD are being diagnosed and treated.

The growing demand for dialysis market presents a challenge for healthcare systems around the world. Dialysis is a costly and resource-intensive treatment, so increasing numbers of patients will put strain on already stretched budgets. Additionally, many countries do

Analyst at SkyQuest Says There is Need for Innovation in Dialysis Market

There is a need for more innovation in the dialysis market, both in terms of technology and business models. New entrants into the market are already beginning to challenge traditional players, and SkyQuest expects this trend to continue.

The study recommends that dialysis providers consolidate in order to increase efficiency and economies of scale. The study also recommends that providers focus on value-based care, rather than fee-for-service care. Our analysts found that the overall dialysis market is growing at a healthy rate, driven by an aging population and an increase in chronic kidney disease (CKD) incidence. However, this growth is not evenly distributed across all segments of the market. Hospital-based providers are seeing slower growth than freestanding clinics, for example, as more patients opt for outpatient care.

There is also a growing trend toward consolidation in the industry, as larger providers look to expand their footprints through mergers and acquisitions (M&A). This consolidation is likely to continue in the coming years, as smaller players struggle to compete with the economies of scale enjoyed by their larger counterparts.

Global dialysis market report provides an overview of the current state of the dialysis industry and future trends. It includes a detailed analysis of the market drivers and barriers to growth, as well as a comprehensive review of the competitive landscape.

60% Patients are Looking to Change their Providers in the Coming Year

A new study from SkyQuest finds that the dialysis market is on the verge of major change. The study, which surveyed more than 1,000 dialysis patients and providers, found that nearly 60% of patients are considering changing their provider in the next year. The reasons cited for this potential switch include long wait times, poor customer service, and high costs. The study also found that only 26% of patients are "satisfied" with their current provider.

This data suggests that the dialysis industry is ripe for disruption. New companies are already beginning to enter the market with innovations that could address some of these pain points. For example, one company is offering at-home dialysis kits that allow patients to avoid travel and long wait times at clinics.

As the healthcare landscape continues to evolve, it'll be interesting to see how this important industry adapts.

Its High Time to Improve Dialysis Services

SkyQuest in the recent study calls for improvements to dialysis services across the globe, especially in developing countries. The report highlights the need for increased access to care, improved quality of care, and greater transparency around pricing and outcomes.

Our report on the global dialysis market is based on a survey of over 3,000 dialysis patients and their caregivers. The survey found that nearly 50% of respondents had to wait more than a month for an appointment with a nephrologist, and that 1 in 4 had to travel more than an hour to receive treatment. In addition, nearly 60% of respondents said they were not satisfied with the overall quality of care they received.

SkyQuest’s global dialysis market makes a number of recommendations to improve dialysis services, including expanding Medicaid coverage for low-income patients, increasing transparency around pricing and outcomes, and improving coordination between nephrologists and primary care physicians. We also call on government to take action to improve Medicare reimbursement rates for dialysis providers.

Therefore, it is high time for healthcare organizations to improve their dialysis services. The current state of dialysis care is inadequate and often leads to poor patient outcomes. SkyQuest suggests that healthcare organizations implement best practices in order to improve patient care and reduce costs.

Some of the best practices that KPMG recommends include:

– Implementing a standardized care delivery model across all facilities

– Improving coordination between different care providers

– Enhancing communication with patients and their families

– Implementing data-driven decision making in order to improve quality of care

By taking these steps, healthcare organizations in the global dialysis market can improve the quality of care they provide to patients undergoing dialysis treatment. This will ultimately lead to better patient outcomes and lower costs.

Top Players in Global Dialysis Market

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

DaVita Healthcare Partners, Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Diaverum Healthcare Partners

Medtronic

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Nipro Corporation

