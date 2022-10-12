Global Electrical Enclosures Market to Reach $8 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electrical Enclosures Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956649/?utm_source=GNW
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Electrical Enclosures estimated at US$5.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5.2% over the period 2020-2027. Metallic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.8% CAGR and reach US$5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Non-Metallic segment is readjusted to a revised 5.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.1% CAGR
- The Electrical Enclosures market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
Pandemic Severely Disrupts Demand for Electrical Equipment and
Products
An Introduction to Electrical Enclosures
Parameters Determining Use of Electrical Enclosure
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Non-Metallic Enclosures: The Largest Segment
Power Generation & Distribution: The Major End-Use Market
Developing Regions Present Promising Growth Outlook
Electrical Enclosures - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Competition
Electrical Enclosure Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2020E
Wall Mounted Electric Enclosures Global Competitor Market Share
Positioning for 2020E
Floor Mounted Electric Enclosures Market Share Breakdown of Key
Players: 2020E
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Electricity Demand, Expanding Power Infrastructure and
Focus on Safety of Electrical Equipment: Factors Driving
Demand for Electrical Enclosures
Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020,
2025, 2030 & 2035
Global Electricity Generation in Billion kWh by Fuel Type for
the Years 2010, 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050
Electricity Consumption in Trillion kWh by Region for the Years
2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018
China and India Lead the Global Rise in Demand for Electricity:
Change in Gross Electricity Demand in TWh for 2017-50
Pandemic?s Impact on Utilities Affects Demand for Enclosures
COVID-19 Impacts Electricity Consumption: Average Annual Growth
Rate of Electricity Demand by Select Region/Country for 2001-
06, 2006-10, 2011-15 and 2020
Focus on Increasing Renewable Energy Contribution to Global
Energy Mix Augurs Well for Electrical Enclosures Market
Global Energy Mix: 1990 Vs 2020 Vs 2030
Global Renewable Energy Breakdown by Type: 2010 Vs 2030
Global Energy Production: Breakdown of Electricity (Billion
Kilowatt Hours) and Percentage Share by Energy Source (2030 &
2040)
Non-Metallic Enclosures: Ideal for Use in Renewable Energy
Applications
Growing Pressure on Power Grids, Aging Infrastructure and Need
to Expand Power T&D Infrastructure to Propel Electrical
Enclosures Market
Global Investments into Power Transmission & Distribution
Infrastructure (in US$ Billion) for 2010, 2015, 2020, 2030 &
2040
Global Investments into Power T&D Infrastructure by Region
(in %) for 2020 and 2040
With Smart Grid Implementations Gaining Traction, Opportunities
in Store for Electrical Enclosures Market
Global Market for Smart Grids (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2020E
Enclosure Standards for Electrical Industry: Essential to
Ensure Safety of Equipment
UL Releases New FTTA2/FTTA8 Recognition Certification for
Enclosures in the US and Canada
Sample Testing & Evaluation
Simplifying Certification Process
Securing FTTA2/FTTA8 Recognition
Safety Emerges as a Prime Factor Fueling Adoption of Electrical
Enclosures in Industrial Facilities
Explosion-Proof Enclosures Vital for Industrial Settings
Oil & Gas Industry: Hazardous Conditions Propel Need for
Explosion-Proof Enclosures
Sustained Reliance on Fossil Fuels and Ensuing Demand for Oil
Bodes Well for Market Expansion: Global Energy Demand & Growth
(In Million Tonnes of Oil Equivalent (Mtoe)) for the Years
1990, 2000, 2010, 2020, 2030 and 2040
Oil and Gas Industry Confronts Challenging Times Amidst COVID-
19 Outbreak, Affecting Demand for Electrical Equipment
Global Oil & Gas E&P Industry Spending (in US$ Billion) for
2015-2021E
Rising Importance of Electrical Enclosures for Agricultural
Farming Sector
NEMA Ratings for Electrical Enclosures
Mounting Types for Agricultural Electrical Enclosures
Protecting Electronic Devices: Focus on Developing Rugged and
Waterproof Enclosures
Food & Beverage Industry Gives Rise to Demand for Hygienic
Enclosures
Mining Industry: Focus on Non-Metallic Enclosures
Electrical Enclosures for Transportation Sector: Promising
Growth in Store
Rising Adoption of Intelligent Transport Systems to Support
Market Demand
Shift towards Industry 4.0 and IIoT Presents Demand Potential
for Electrical Enclosures in IIoT and Smart Sensor
Applications
Outdoor Electrical Enclosures: Need to Protect Electrical
Equipment Drives Market
Metal, Thermoplastic and Fiberglass: The Primary Materials for
Electrical Enclosures
Plastic Enclosures Vs Steel Enclosures
Thermoset Plastics Find Growing Role in Electrical Enclosures
Fiberglass Electrical Enclosures: High Significance in
Corrosive Applications
Fiberglass Enclosures Vs. Polycarbonate Enclosures: A Review
Flexibility and Reduced Footprint Drive Demand for Modular
Design Enclosures
Best Materials for Modular Electrical Cabinets
Choice of Manufacturing Method: An Important Factor for
Enclosures Market
Efficient Thermal Management: A Key Requirement for Electrical
Enclosures
NEMA Enclosures: The Industry Standard for Electrical
Manufacturers
A Review of Various NEMA Ratings for Enclosures
NEMA 3R Enclosures Hold an Edge for Outdoor Applications
NEMA 3R Enclosures Not Suitable for Outdoor Applications that
are Hazardous
Innovations & Advancements Boost Market Prospects
Growing Need to Protect Electrical Enclosures against
Temperature Changes
Global Electrical Enclosures Market to Reach $8 Billion by 2027
What's New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
