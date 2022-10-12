Natural Food Colors & Flavors Market Worth USD 5661.8 million by 2028 | Expansion Plan, Challenges, Risks Factors Analysis, Competitive Situation | Size, Shares, Revenue, Gross Margins | Key Players, Types, Applications

Pune, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natural Food Colors & Flavors market report analyses top opportunities in the market and summarize the features that are and will drive the progress of the industry. Reports also focus on earlier growing patterns, growth drivers, and present and upcoming trends, and also estimate the overall development of the global Natural Food Colors & Flavors market during 2022-2028.

Global market for Natural Food Colors & Flavors estimated at USD 4662.4 million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of USD 5661.8 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Global Natural Food Colors & Flavors Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), company, type, and application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period

Types: -

Animal Spices

Plant Spices

Applications: -

Food

Cosmetics

Other

Geographic Segmentation: -

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Major players in the global market include: -

Sensient Technologies Corporation

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Symrise AG

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

Kerry Group

Givaudan SA

Royal DSM N.V.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

FMC Corporation

Key Benefits of Natural Food Colors & Flavors Market Research: -

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

Overview of the regional outlook of the Natural Food Colors & Flavors Market

Detailed TOC of Global Natural Food Colors & Flavors Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2022-2028

1 Report Overview

2 Market Perspective

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

4 Global Natural Food Colors & Flavors Market Size by Type

5 Global Natural Food Colors & Flavors Market Size by Application

6 North America

7 Europe

8 Asia Pacific

9 Latin America

10 Middle East and Africa

11 Company Profiles

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

